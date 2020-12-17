Where to find every iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

Iconic weapons are extremely powerful in Cyberpunk 2077.

While there are a ton of weapons in the game, few are considered iconic and rarer than others. These iconic weapons are mega-deadly and can provide some entertaining action in Cyberpunk 2077.

The majority of these weapons can be found in Cyberpunk 2077 by completing main jobs and side jobs. There is nothing better to equip with V as he takes on Night City.

Where can players find every iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077?

#1 Dying Night

Dying Night (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Dying Night is the first iconic weapon available in Cyberpunk 2077. To find it, players can simply head to the gun store in the Megabuilding that hosts V's apartment. The owner of the gun shop will give the Dying Night to V.

#2 Kongou

Kongou (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This Power Pistol comes with three attachment slots as well as the ability to ricochet bullets. This weapon also becomes available in the early portion of Cyberpunk 2077.

V can get this weapon during the main job, The Heist. It is located inside Yorinobu Arasaka's nightstand when players are searching his apartment.

#3 Widow Maker

Widow Maker (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Widow Maker is one of the best weapons in the game. It fires two shots at once and can be charged for serious damage. It also deals chemical damage and can poison opponents. When killing Nash for Panam, players can loot the Widow Maker off his body.

#4 Overwatch

Overwatch (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This iconic sniper rifle comes with a boosted critical hit chance and a massive headshot damage multiplier. The Overwatch sniper is also tied to Panam Palmer.

After completing the main jobs involving her, there will be side job that she will ask for assistance with. Saul, the leader of her group, needs help after being abducted. Players can complete this quest and be rewarded with the Overwatch.

#5 Sir John Phallustiff

Sir John Phallustiff (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Sir John Phallustiff is a club shaped like a penis. There's nothing else to it. It does insane damage and is absolutely ridiculous.

When in contact with Meredith Stout, players can give her a call, and she'll set up a meeting in a motel room. The mission that begins is Venus in Furs. Players can complete it, and this iconic melee weapon will be waiting on the bed afterward.

#6 Fenrir

Fenrir (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Fenrir is a Power Submachine Gun that can set the enemies of Cyberpunk 2077 on fire. In the Sacrum Profanum quest, players can help out the poor monk and free his friend. They will find the Fenrir on a table next to the monk prisoner.

#7 Lizzie

Lizzie (Image via Heuster 101)

Lizzie is a Tech Pistol that has a high DPS rate, but it also comes with a non-lethal mod that can't be removed. This pistol is found during the Automatic Love quest. To find it, players should go through Judy's basement. To the left, Lizzie will be sitting on the table ready for V to take.

#8 Cottonmouth

Cottonmouth (Image via x LunarGaming)

This non-lethal club can deal electric and chemical damage. The Space in Between mission is where this iconic weapon can be found. During the mission, players should find Fingers' bedroom. The Cottonmouth melee weapon is on his bed.

#9 La Chingona Dorada

La Chingona Dorada (Image via x LunarGaming)

This iconic pistol has an extra mod slot, quick reload speeds, and can burn or stun Cyberpunk 2077 enemies. After completing the Heroes quest, this pistol will be found on the table with the other offerings.

#10 Doom Doom

Doom Doom (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Recoil and bullet spread are not Doom Doom's best traits, but it can dismember just about anyone. The Second Conflict quest gives V the chance to loot Dum Dum. That is where Doom Doom can be found. If Dum Dum is killed in any previous missions, this weapon will no longer be available in Cyberpunk 2077.

#11 Satori

Satori (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Satori katana is another weapon that can be found during Cyberpunk 2077's The Heist mission. When the balcony door is opened by T-Bug, Satori can be found inside the vehicle on the AV landing pad.

#12 Skippy

Skippy (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Skippy is a talking Smart Pistol with a big mouth. It will either do non-lethal damage or aim for only headshots. Skippy can be found lying in an alley in Heywood. Check out this guide on how to locate Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077.

#13 Mox

Mox is an iconic shotgun. After the Automatic Love quest, if Judy decides to leave Night City, Mox can be obtained. If Cyberpunk 2077 players happen to romance her with a female V, she will give the shotgun as reward once the Pyramid Song mission is completed.

#14 Chaos

Chaos (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Chaos is a Tech Pistol that lives up to its name in Cyberpunk 2077. It features a random critical hit chance, damage type, and status effect after every single reload. During the quest The Pickup, players will have to kill Royce during the mission. Chaos can then be looted from his body.