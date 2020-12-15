How to level up your Attributes in Cyberpunk 2077

Attributes are an important part of Cyberpunk 2077, and leveling them up is the base for any character build.

Earning attributes is a passive system in Cyberpunk 2077 that is based on experience rather than any given activity.

As players complete missions and earn experience, they will be given separate points for both perks and attributes. Attribute points can then be distributed in the character menu, one point at a time.

Attributes and perks in Cyberpunk 2077

The base of any character build in Cyberpunk 2077 are the attributes. There are five in total: Technical Ability, Cool, Reflexes, Body, and Intelligence.

When leveling up attributes, each level provides the player with a small set of bonuses. For example, Body provides health and stamina bonuses while Reflexes provide critical chance and evasion bonuses.

Besides providing bonuses for each level, adding points to a base attribute also opens up the ability to earn new perks in that section. Each attribute base has different categories of perks tied to the attribute. For Reflexes, those perk categories include blades, handguns, and assault weapons.

Every perk category has a whole host of perks to choose from and level up. These perks use their own perk points to level up, rather than sharing attribute points. However, the further into the tree that the perks are, the higher the level requirement for an attribute will be. To get the 50 percent damage increase for snipers in the Cool category, the Cool attribute needs to be ranked up to level 11.

The good news is that players aren't restricted to a single attribute category for their player builds. Any one of those attributes can be upgraded at any time, and perks can be mixed and matched to fit the desired build. Leveling blades along with stealth attributes is something that can easily be done.

However, players should be careful about randomly leveling their attributes at will. Since perk categories require levels to be met at the higher perk levels, it can be in a player's best interest to stick to an attribute early on. However, that really depends on the desired perks.

In the worst case, players can respec their attribute and perk points with a certain consumable. But it costs about 100,000, so it certainly isn't an easy fix.