Top 5 things Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't tell you

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive RPG, which means plenty of game systems don't necessarily get explained.

Some of those systems can include stats, while others are tied to how the world works in Night City. Regardless, things can get confusing fairly fast.

There are still plenty of tutorials to help guide players with the major parts of Cyberpunk 2077, but some details are left to explore, even if they can be incredibly important.

5 important things Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't tell you

#5 - Crafting

Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 is a fairly extensive feature that can really help players out in multiple ways. The game doesn't explain much about the system, and it can be quite difficult to navigate.

Almost anything is benefited from crafting, as it includes both crafting and upgrading. With the right schematics, weapons of all kinds can be crafted.

In that same vein, any weapon or piece of armor that is found or crafting can be upgraded. The only real requirement is materials, which are found throughout the world by exploring or breaking down equipment.

#4 - Attributes

(Image via CD Projekt Red) Attributes go a long way in-game.

Attributes all have an explanation tied to them that give some context as to how to allocate points. However, not much is explained. Choosing attributes is an important process that opens up the door for different parts of the game that aren't made very clear.

Aside from stats, attributes provide access to the perks that are associated with it. They also have story effects in the form of dialogue options and doors that can be opened on the map.

#3 - Perks

(Image via CD Projekt Red) Perk can make combat far better.

As the extension of attributes in Cyberpunk 2077, perks use separate points from attributes. Each base attribute has its own set of perks and categories, which can get fairly extensive. For the most part, the types of perks correspond to the base attribute.

While most players may be tempted to get the perks from their build attribute, perks in each attribute can be a helpful boost for any Cyberpunk 2077 character.

#2 - Overheating

(Image via CD Projekt Red) Enemies can cause overheating statuses.

Some enemies have mechanics that can damage players through hacks, and overheating is a major one. This mechanic causes damage over time and can be initiated by enemies that have a line of sight or can see through a camera.

The only way to get rid of overheating is to get out of the line of sight of the enemy causing it or to kill them.

#1 - Driving over fast travel

(Image via CD Projekt Red) Driving should be prioritized over fast travel.

Players should drive around Night City rather than fast traveling in Cyberpunk 2077. There is a good reason for it aside from not wanting to wait on a loading screen, especially on a console.

Driving around in Cyberpunk 2077 tends to lead to other characters making phone calls for missions, and players can find secrets along the way. Fast travel gets rid of a lot of that.