Cyberpunk 2077 has a large roster of weapons that vary in terms of damage, effects, and style.

Players can choose between several different assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, pistols, sniper rifles, and shotguns. The list of weapons is massive. Some even have a higher rarity and are considered iconic.

There are powerful weapons and common weapons. The best choices will change during the early game to the end game in Cyberpunk 2077. There are melee weapons as well, which can deal serious damage from up close. Seriously, the weapon selection in the game is incredible.

The best weapons to use in Cyberpunk 2077

Common Weapons

Common weapons are usually found on generic enemies throughout Cyberpunk 2077. After most fights, common weapons are available to pick up. The Copperhead Assault Rifle and Sidewinder Smart Assault Rifle are two of the best pickups from these many gun battles that occur.

When it comes to melee weapons, picking up a Katana cannot go wrong. Strong attacks with the Katana are a beautiful way of incapacitating an enemy in Cyberpunk 2077. Those are the top common weapon pickups found in the game.

Cyberware Weapons

There are a handful of Cyberware weapons that can modified to V's body. This can make V a stronger weapon than any gun found within Cyberpunk 2077. There are things like the Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire, and Projectile Launcher.

They are each best suited to a specific playstyle. A V with higher reflexes would benefit more with the Mantis Blades. Whereas a V with a higher Body attribute would be better off utilizing the Gorilla Arms.

Iconic and Legendary Weapons

Johnny Silverhand's gun, the Malorian 3516 pistol, definitely tops the list in Cyberpunk 2077. It comes pretty late in the story, but is one of the coolest guns found in a video game.

The Widowmaker is a precision rifle that absolutely dominates in the mid-game. It can be charged to release a mega powerful shot that will take out most common enemies in one shot.

Then there is the Chaos iconic pistol. This pistol randomizes its damage type, status effect, and critical hit rate with every reload. Each reload of the weapon gives player a chance to do even nastier damage than before.