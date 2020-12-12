Cyberpunk 2077 has a deep roster of weapons found throughout.

Players can choose to take on Cyberpunk 2077 in many ways. There are stealth options, melee options, and all out gun warfare options. It is truly amazing how many ways players can go about missions with their own version of V.

For those looking to shoot their way through Cyberpunk 2077, it's important to know what guns are the best. Weapons can be upgraded and made extremely powerful as the game progresses. Starting off though, there is one way to get an extremely powered up weapon very early. That weapon is the Fenrir submachine.

The best early-game weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

The Fenrir is a power submachine that does thermal damage and has a high chance of causing burn damage. It can literally set people on fire.

That damage over time effect is invaluable in a game like Cyberpunk 2077, where some instances of combat can be drawn out. Moreover, it has three attachment slots for any add-ons that might make it even more deadly.

The Fenrir can be found when completing a Cyberpunk 2077 Side Job known as the Sacrum Profanum. Players will have to get through a bit of the story first, until a vehicle is available. Once the car is unlocked and the player can drive, obtaining this weapon and burning through the first Act of the game will be easy.

Advertisement

How to obtain Fenrir

Image via CD Projekt RED

This Side Job can be found in the Watson Northside district. On the map, it is near a Medpoint, Food, and Weapon Shop. It is a lonely Side Job on the western part of Watson Northside. It can be easily spotted near a waterfront.

A monk will be found here. Speak to him and he will reveal what the Maelstrom gang did to him. The monk will ask for help rescuing someone from a nearby warehouse. This can be done with a non-lethal approach, due to it being a monk asking for the favor.

Either takedown or kill the enemies inside the warehouse. This will allow for a rescue of the monk. The Fenrir submachine gun will be resting on a cart that has a neon sign slightly toppled onto it. Grab it and light up Night City.