Cyberpunk 2077 has been making headlines ever since first being revealed all the way back in 2013. With every little bit of information that made its way onto the internet, the anticipation for the game grew ever larger.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally came out on 10th December after a series of unfortunate delays and a less than optimal developmental period. Players can now finally discover everything that Night City holds for them and experience all the fascinating content.

One of the more interesting gameplay mechanics of the game, Braindance, has caught the fanbase's attention. Cyberpunk 2077's fascinating portrayal of a dystopian future includes mind-boggling pieces of technology, and one such instrument of escapism is Braindance.

What is Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077?

(watch from 11:05 for Braindance Gameplay and Dev Insights)

Braindance is the ultimate escape from reality in the Cyberpunk universe and has taken over the most downtrodden areas of Night City. It allows the user to step into a world of their design and become just about anyone and even live false memories.

To put it simply, Braindance is an illusion without the makings of one and feels every bit as real and authentic to the user.

Apart from just a form of mass-entertainment, Braindance also has practical purposes, as players will discover during their time in Cyberpunk 2077. V is even given a rundown of how the Braindance Editor works by Judy Alvarez.

In the quest, the player is tutorialized as to how the Braindance Editor can be used to analyze evidence carefully.

Like the Detective Mode in the Batman Arkham games, players can sift through the memories in a Braindance simulation and look for clues. Braindance simulations are also sold in the Black Market of Night City, and its users can experience a wide variety of them.

