Twitch streamer slams Cyberpunk 2077 for not even being "close to ready for release" 

Twitch streamer Joseph Anderson recently lashed out at the Cyberpunk 2077 team for releasing the game when it was clearly not even close to being ready.

During his recent playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, Joseph Anderson launched a fiery salvo against the marketing team, as he claimed that the decision to push for a 2020 release was downright disrespectful to the developers of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 First Impressions stream. This is the only stream I will do of the game. https://t.co/w0VyvMAvzw — Joseph Anderson (@jph_anderson) December 10, 2020

His comments seem to echo the sentiments of a number of streamers and players across the globe who have been disappointed with the amount of glitches that they have been encountering in Cyberpunk 2077 so far.

It is this unsatisfactory bug-riddled experience which has somewhat marred the launch of one of the most-anticipated games of the last decade.

"They're all equally bad": Twitch streamer tears into the Cyberpunk 2077 marketing team

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games in the world, ever since it was announced back in 2013.

Since then, the road to a worldwide release has been quite a rocky one, replete with numerous development delays and production hassles.

However, after an agonizing wait, players across the globe will now finally be able to play the game and witness the visual splendour of Night City for themselves.

On the visual front, the game has been declared an absolute treat courtesy of the gorgeous open-world setting and eclectic range of characters on offer.

However, the overall Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay experience has been marred by numerous bugs in-game, which have consequently resulted in glitches that oscillate between hilarious and downright frustrating.

I'm not surprised #Cyberpunk2077 is riddled with bugs and issues. Several delays, a long development cycle, releasing for two generations of console and finishing up production during a pandemic... recipe for disaster.



I really feel for the developers who crunched 😔 — Westie (@MrProWestie) December 10, 2020

All made possible through the magic of a marketing/executive team not listening to the production teams — Dummy-Thick Bolshevik ☭🐊 (@ReverseMarxism) December 10, 2020

"A delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is bad forever" Miyamoto #Cyberpunk2077 — Ahmed Alyousify ⭐ (@LifeSmiler1) December 9, 2020

As a result, a large section of the online community believes that after numerous delays, the developing team was pressurized to roll the game out, without even getting a proper opportunity to weed out traces of any bugs in-game.

Elaborating upon this issue was Twitch streamer andersonjph recently, where he lashed out at the Cyberpunk 2077 marketing team for pushing for the game's release.

He begins by speaking about the three lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077, before breaking out into an unfiltered rant:

"I think I've seen all three of these and they're all equally bad...I'm angry because I feel like the people in charge of this game have disrespected the f**k out of the developers by releasing this when it was just not ready.

"It's just not even close to being ready to be released ...like if you're a developer on this game, I'm so sorry for you but like, they have to learn about the people that make these marketing decisions like f*****g hell man, this game was not ready . "

"How did they even think they could release it this year, I don't understand. "

Joseph Anderson's recent rant stems from the immense expectations that players had going into this game, only to be unfortunately let down by the initial underwhelming experience.

One can only hope that CD Projekt Red rectifies these glaring glitches immediately so as to avoid the lingering debate of what Cyberpunk 2077 could have been at launch, against what it currently is.