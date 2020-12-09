Cyberpunk 2077 has been a glitchy nightmare for some early reviewers.

The newest baby of CD Projekt RED is one of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory. It has fans eager to get their hands on it and run rampant around Night City. That might come with some problems.

Many early review copies have been littered with bugs and glitches. Cyberpunk 2077 is going to need some massive updates in order to be the masterpiece everyone expects it to be. If that doesn't happen, what should be the game of the century, will quickly falter.

These CyberPunk 2077 glitches shows why the game still has a long way

Many reviewers were taken aback by the strict rules in place for sharing Cyberpunk 2077. Gameplay is finally coming out, however. This has lead to the glitches and bugs being shown to the world.

A YouTube channel posted the above video, showcasing a compilation of glitches and bugs from Cyberpunk 2077. It starts with the player character appearing before a mirror, randomly twitching without clothes on. Then the remainder of the character and her clothes suddenly appear.

Cyber punk I’m really hoping the bugs are fixed in the day one patch if not it will be very disappointing that you delayed all those times and there’s still a lot of bugs according to these reviewers — XxCalebEraXx (@XxCalebEraXx) December 9, 2020

A large feature of this Cyberpunk 2077 glitch compilation surrounds hostile AI characters. A lot of the enemy characters, when engaged in combat with the player, start to glitch when attempting to fire a weapon. They aren't looking the right way, their arms are warped, and their weapon sometimes sticks out of their torso.

A rather comical glitch shows the Cyberpunk 2077 player riding with another character, ascending a parking garage. At one point, while driving, the vehicle approaches a closed gate. One would fully expect the car to stop and a sequence to ensue of the gate opening. Instead, the car drives and simply passes right through the gate.

Sure the reviews say there's a lot of bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 but no one is saying if the bugs are funny? Is someone's leg the size of a train? Will I be repeatedly punched in the face by an NPC during a cut scene? Does someone's butt keep spinning around & around? #Cyberpunk2077 — Davideogames (@ItsDavideogames) December 9, 2020

Other glitches in this 21 minute long video including floating NPCs, enemies not being affected by attacks, and much more. At first, they are hilarious to see. The more they appear, though, it's actually kind of disappointing. The hope is these issues can be fixed as soon as possible, to deliver the best version of Cyberpunk 2077 that everyone deserves.