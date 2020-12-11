Can you save Jackie Welles in Cyberpunk 2077?

Jackie Welles is the player’s first introduction to Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, complete with a charming introduction based on the player’s decisions.

Given how important player choice and agency is in Cyberpunk 2077, a lot of players may believe that Jackie’s outcome may be related to the decisions they made and their ability to act on them. Because Jackie spends a significant amount of time with the player at the start of the game, many players are quick to get attached to him, and naturally, want to do everything in their power to protect him.

Jackie Welles serves as the game’s introduction to Night City for the player He tags along with the player in the game’s prologue missions, a set of missions meant to get the player comfortable with Cyberpunk 2077.

One of these missions tasks Jackie and the player with stealing an expensive bio-chip from a wealthy client. After sneaking in and finding the chip, Jackie and the player get caught and have to escape. A shootout ensues and the player and Jackie fight their way out of the building.

Of course, fights are dangerous and Jackie may sustain a fair amount of damage himself. If players decide to approach the situation more carefully, they may be able to prevent the enemies from hitting Jackie too much.

Because Cyberpunk 2077 allows the player a fair amount of agency it might seem like the player can keep Jackie from taking too much damage. However, this mission is one of those situations where Cyberpunk 2077 actually limits the player's ability to change much. For the sake of the story, Jackie will always look like he’s been hit more than once.

By the time players make it to their escape vehicle, Jackie will begin to fall unconscious with the implication that his death is soon to follow. Despite the player’s attempts to get the car to redirect to a hospital or other location, the car takes players to the end of the mission. By the time they arrive, Jackie is already unconscious.

Players can make one last decision to send the car to take Jackie somewhere else, but regardless of the player’s choice, it won’t matter. Jackie Welles dies here and nothing the player does can do anything about it. Night City can be a cruel place.

The illusion of choice is often stronger than choice

The kinds of missions that seemingly restrict the possible outcomes tend to catch a lot of backlash, especially in games marketed as allowing for player choice. However, giving the player infinite choice in a game goes at odds with the game’s other purpose, telling a story.

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 needs to have a certain beginning, middle, and end. Even when the player can adjust these options to some degree, it is only ever within the confines of what Cyberpunk 2077 will allow.

Namely, the player needs to meet Jackie Welles, they need to go on a few missions together, and then Jackie needs to die. Along the way, Cyberpunk 2077 gives players the illusion of choice, but only sometimes does it give the player actual decisions to make.

This is the industry standard when it comes to making any game that tells a story, so it’s not too surprising to see it pop up in Cyberpunk 2077.