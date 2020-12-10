Wait for more Cyberpunk 2077 reviews before buying

Cyberpunk 2077 has been launched but many players are still debating whether they should buy the game now or wait a while longer.

With many Cyberpunk 2077 reviews dropping, it’s important to point out that CD Projekt Red’s review policy for the game carried with it some stipulations about what the review could show.

As a result, any review released prior to the game’s release date has only been able to show footage from the game’s promotional material and may not show the full picture.

I think I'm going to wait on Cyberpunk 2077 until I see thoughts from @JeremyPenter I'm sure I'll eventually pick it up, but I remember how WITCHER 3 needed a few patches to smooth out, so maybe I'll wait a beat if that seems best.



Jeremy at ACG is top tier for reviews. — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) December 7, 2020

Early reviews for Cyberpunk 2077

It’s true that early reviews for Cyberpunk 2077 are generally positive. However, given the fairly brief period of time the reviewers have had with the game, it’s fair to say that these reviews are likely little more than a first impression based on a fraction of the game’s content.

Open-world RPGs like this can often take hundreds of hours to complete, especially for players who like to go through every side quest and optional event. With this in mind, it’s hard to expect that these reviews can account for every part of Cyberpunk 2077 and will likely ignore large parts of the game which fans may consider important.

The Cyberpunk 2077 reviews which are expected to trickle in over the next few days, especially those which incorporate in-game footage, will likely tell a more complete story and highlight specific parts that buyers should be aware of before making a purchase.

Anyone who is still on the fence about whether or not to buy Cyberpunk 2077 should strongly consider waiting at least a few more days for the full picture to be available.

Not everyone will be on the fence, however

Advertisement

We got in early and have reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 to completion.

The wait was worth it. It is a masterpiece. Our review:https://t.co/120nL1vjjj@cyberpunk2077 @cdprojektred #Cyberpunk2077 — Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) December 7, 2020

Granted, some fans already know whether or not they want this game, and no amount of reviews could change their opinion. While it’s generally wise advice to avoid preorders and wait for a game’s release to decide whether to pick it up, there’s nothing wrong with being committed to a game. Each buyer is responsible for their own purchases, after all.

However, we shouldn’t pretend that games are anything more than a product produced by a company and purchased by a customer. What that means is that CD Projekt Red, regardless of their reputation, is ultimately trying to get as many people to buy their games as possible. Liking the game after buying it is optional, the money is all the same.

With countless examples of overhyped games leading to significant disappointment from buyers, it can help to adopt a cautious outlook when deciding whether or not to buy a game.

Anyone who can withstand missing out on the “day-one experience” for a single-player game may find that waiting a few days will make them more confident in deciding whether or not to make the purchase.