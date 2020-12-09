Cyberpunk 2077 official stream now LIVE: Where to watch the game

CD Projekt Red recently went live from its Twitch account with the first official gameplay stream of Cyberpunk 2077.

For fans who have been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077's official release, this is the first, and arguably one of the best, opportunities to get a glimpse of the game. More than 50,000 people joined in for the pre-stream show, the title's first official stream from CDPR's official Twitch channel.

For fans watching the stream of Cyberpunk 2077 as a review before ordering the game, this is definitely the best chance to find out what they are getting into with CD Projekt Red's latest role-playing game set the future.

Cyberpunk 2077's first official stream and gameplay reveal

As the first official stream of this much-hyped game goes live, fans are eager to see how it turns out to be. However, apart from CDPR's official Twitch channel, there are also a few other streamers that viewers can turn to for Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay streams.

Some streamers who will definitely host Cyberpunk 2077 streams are:

With the game receiving a 9/10 review from IGN, fans are extremely excited to see how it pans out across platforms. Scheduled to release on 10th December, this is the first opportunity presented for the community by CD Projekt Red to get a better understanding of what awaits players.

However, it is safe to say that these early streams of Cyberpunk 2077 will contain a lot of spoilers for players who want to get a first-hand experience of the futuristic RPG. Nevertheless, the huge number of viewers tuning into CD Projekt Red's official stream, as well as Twitch boasting a viewership of more than 300,000 for Cyberpunk 2077's early streams, confirms the hype surrounding it.