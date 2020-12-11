How to open your Inventory in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has an inventory menu like any other RPG, and opening it is fairly simple.

Console is different than PC, but opening up the inventory is a one step process for both. On Xbox, the menu button is what opens up the inventory. For PlayStation, the options menu will serve the same purpose. Those controls apply to both generations of the game.

Players will just need to scroll over to the inventory option in the menu. For PC players, hitting Esc will open up the menu for the inventory option.

The past week of Cyberpunk 2077

A lot has happened in the media for Cyberpunk 2077 in the past few days. It's likely been a stressful week for Cd Projekt Red as they finish up the patches and listen to all of the reviews that come out.

December 7 is when the embargo was lifted for Cyberpunk 2077, and media outlets could release their early reviews of the game. Most of the reviews were fantastic, but some stood out as relatively low for a game that has been hyped for so long. On top of that, bugs stood out as a problem.

Even in almost all of the fantastic reviews, bugs and stability were mentioned as problems for Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

CD Projekt Red has since insisted that the game would be different on release when compared to the versions that reviewers played. It lends credence to the reports that CD Projekt Red was down to the wire on development.

The day after embargo was lifted, reports would come out of some seizure inducing elements of the game that cause Liana Ruppert of Game Informer to have a seizure. There were apparently no seizure warnings put into the game, even with all of the potential for them.

CD Projekt Red also put out a statement for that incident promising to add warnings and pay more attention. Many fans were unhappy with the response and negligence of the company, but a warning should be added to the game soon.

Now launch day has come and the entire public has access to the game themselves. Just like so much of the lead up, it appears that many players are loving Cyberpunk 2077. And just like the reviews mentioned, there are still plenty of bugs.

It'll take some time for the game to be fully polished, but many are enjoying their time in Cyberpunk 2077.