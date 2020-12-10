CDPR insists Cyberpunk 2077 is a "different game" after day-one update

The Cyberpunk 2077 that many reviewers have played and reported on will be different than the day-one version.

After reviews came out for Cyberpunk 2077, many players and outlets have been worried about the reports of bugs in the game.

In response to an inquiry on Twitter, Fabian Mario Dohla cleared up some of the concerns. Dohla, who works for CD Projekt Red, confirmed that there would be a day-one patch that would fix many of the problems that currently exist in Cyberpunk 2077.

In response to one Twitter user, Dohla said:

"It is a different game with console update, yes."

The user in question asked if the review build was different than the one everyone else would experience on launch day. The player was on Xbox and wanted to know if they should wait. Dohla's response brought some affirmation.

They are not - a bunch of issues reviewers encountered (and reported) have been fixed already, some more are part of the update. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

Bugs and issues in Cyberpunk 2077

Reviewers wrote about all kinds of bugs and issues in Cyberpunk 2077. Even reviews that praised Cyberpunk with fantastic scores confirmed that bugs were rampant in their playthroughs. This information made many potential players wary of buying the game immediately.

Many reports said that CD Projekt Red had development for Cyberpunk 2077 down to the wire. After the last delay of the game, development went into overdrive in order to meet the need for fixes.

As a result of the frantic fixing, many media outlets never received a review copy for Cyberpunk 2077. Development was reportedly so close, CD Projekt Red had to pick and choose which outlets received a review copy based on a tier system. Sites like IGN would have first access to the game.

This lends credence to the fact that reviewers who received early access played a much different game in terms of stability when compared to the game that players will see for launch day. For the PC review copies, which were a majority of the copies, DRM was also active. DRM is known to lower the performance of a game, even when settings are turned up to counter-act it.

DRM is also confirmed to be taken out of the game for all launch-day versions. In other words, there will be far fewer bugs and better game performance as soon as the game drops. However, that doesn't mean the game will be bug-free. Even if Cyberpunk 2077 will be running better, ironing out all the problems will take a bit longer.