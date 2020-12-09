Minimum, Optimal, 1440p, 2160p, and 4K PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally arrived, and players have been pre-ordering and pre-downloading the game all across the globe. However, it is best to recheck the requirements for running the game.

There are certain specifications required for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. For console players on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, they will have the backward compatibility option for next-gen consoles.

Similarly, the performance on consoles will be universal, but the game will have enhanced performance on PC. Thus, it is normal for PC players to expect nothing but the best from Cyberpunk 2077.

Players with high-end setups can enjoy the full gameplay with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and Ray Tracing. Simultaneously, Cyberpunk 2077 will also require DirectX 12 to run smoothly.

PC specifications required to run Cyberpunk 2077

Image via cdprojektred.com

The official description mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 is both graphics and processor intensive. Thus, players have to make sure that these components meet or exceed the minimum requirements.

Likewise, the minimum requirement is crafted with low settings, keeping in mind that there are several players with 1080p gaming setups.

CDPR have been trying their best to make Cyberpunk 2077 an all-inclusive game. However, it is going to be quite strenuous for low-end devices.

Note: These are the minimum requirements for the game, and thus players should target the optimal specifications.

The Minimum specifications required for Cyberpunk 2077:

Processor - Core i5-3570k or AMD FX-8310

GPU - GTX 780 3GB or Radeon RX 470 4 GB

Memory - 8 GB RAM

VRAM - 3 GB

Storage - 70 GB (Solid-State Drive recommended)

Operating System - Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit

Resolution - 1080p

GFX - Low

The Optimal specifications required to run Cyberpunk 2077:

Processor - Core i7 - 4790 or AMD Ryzen 3200G

GPU - GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590

Memory - 12 GB RAM

VRAM - 6 GB

Storage - 70 GB (Solid-State Drive recommended)

Operating System - Windows 10 64-bit

Resolution - 1080p

GFX - High

Players purchasing the brand new GTX 1650 Super or Radeon RX 5500 XT will get a similar performance. However, it is essential to note that GTX 1650 will only have 4GB of VRAM.

Thus, it is advisable to purchase the GTX 1660 Super, not only because of the 6GB VRAM but also since it's faster than the GTX 1060 graphics card.

Moving on to the highest specifications required to run Cyberpunk.

Specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p Ultra:

Processor - Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU - RTX 3070

Memory - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

Storage - 70 GB (Solid-State Drive recommended)

Operating System - Windows 10 64-bit

Resolution - 1440p

GFX - RT Ultra

Specifications to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 2160p Ultra:

Processor - Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU - RTX 3080

Memory - 16GB

VRAM - 10GB

Storage - 70 GB (Solid-State Drive recommended)

Operating System - Windows 10 64-bit

Resolution - 2160p

GFX - RT Ultra

If players are interested in experiencing Cyberpunk 2077 at premium 4K quality, then the PC built has to be a little expensive. Considering everything required to run games at 4K, the following specifications are recommended:

Processor - Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600x

GPU - RTX 3080

Memory - 32GB

VRAM - 10GB

Storage - 70 GB (Solid-State Drive recommended)

Operating System - Windows 10 64-bit

Resolution - 4K

GFX - RT Ultra

Hopefully, players will be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on their PC with a few adjustments. It is recommended that players go in for NVIDIA graphics cards. Also, GOG has entered a cooperation with GeForce.

Good news for all of you asking us about @NVIDIAGFN : you'll be able to launch the @GOGCOM version of Cyberpunk 2077 through GeForce NOW from day one!



More details: https://t.co/RgUUZlMP8J pic.twitter.com/iFIRsx0AQL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 7, 2020

Essentially, players will be able to launch the GOG.com version of Cyberpunk 2077 through GeForce from the first day (December 10th). CDPR has also issued a bunch of exclusive in-game gifts, which players can obtain through their GOG account.

