How to claim the free "My Rewards" available after purchasing Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-downloads and pre-orders have begun worldwide, and CDPR has some exciting rewards planned.

CDPR has ensured that players pre-ordering the game will get exclusive rewards. This includes a bunch of digital goodies and several other registration rewards.

The official website Cyberpunk.net mentioned the method to obtain these rewards. It is advisable that players purchase or pre-order the game from GOG.com as it comes with several in-game rewards.

How to claim the exclusive "My Rewards" in Cyberpunk 2077?

Alternatively, purchasing from GOG.com makes sure that CDPR gets the entire money from the buyer. The pre-order on GOG.com costs $42.99, and players will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 from December 10th.

The official description mentions that players will be able to acquire unique in-game rewards along with the prospect of more goodies in the future.

The rewards listed are as follows:

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Digital Goodies (included with every physical or digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077)

Original score

Art booklet - featuring a selection of artworks from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers (both desktop and mobile)

Digital comics - Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice

To obtain the Registration Rewards, players need to sign with their GOG account. Alternatively, if players do not have a GOG account, they can create one for free.

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Registration Rewards:

Wolf School Jacket

Galaxy T-Shirt

Wolf School T-Shirt

Black Unicorn (Blade)

Shupe The Troll Plushy

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Rewards

"Breathtaking" Title

Samurai coin

Samurai Cardback

Frequently asked questions about Cyberpunk 2077 "My Rewards"

Players can claim the Digital Goodies by using GOG Galaxy or logging in to GOG.com. The Art Booklet and the Digital Comics will be distributed from December 10th.

To claim the Registration Rewards, players need to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 via GOG Galaxy. The rewards will be waiting in the item stash at V's apartment.

Gamers can claim the Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Rewards by starting Gwent and then logging in using the same GOG account. The rewards will automatically be given in the collection.

Note: Players need to use the same GOG account for obtaining these rewards.

CDPR has also mentioned that there will be more rewards coming to Cyberpunk 2077. They will notify players through their social media handles.

Simultaneously, all platforms will allow players to take advantage of My Rewards in Cyberpunk 2077. Players on PS4 and Xbox One consoles can access it through backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

It won't matter how far players have progressed in Cyberpunk 2077; these rewards can be claimed at any time. They can access the rewards in the stash located at V's apartment.

Players with Gwent on their iOS or Android have nothing to worry about as it will automatically integrate with the GOG Galaxy library.

In all fairness, the devs at CDPR have made this "My Rewards" system quite interactive for players to access. These exclusive gifts will motivate players to pre-order the game from GOG.com and start the Cyberpunk 2077 journey in style.

