Cyberpunk 2077 gives players almost endless possibilities when it comes to character creation.

There are three different Lifepaths that a player can choose from in Cyberpunk 2077. Those Lifepaths will determine how the player begins the game and what their backstory entails. There are other factors regarding character builds, though.

Players are given the option of several different attributes, skills, and perks. These indicate things like how well V is in a fight, how well V can hack, how easily it is to open locked doors, and much more.

These all help or hinder players in certain situations, depending on what stats have been focused on.

3 best Cyberpunk 2077 builds so far

Assault Build

Image via CD Projekt RED

This is a guns blazing approach to Cyberpunk 2077. This build focuses on combat assistance perks and strength oriented attributes. Body and Reflexes should be the main attribute targets here. For perks, choose Regeneration to gain back health in combat.

Invincible will increase maximum health. Bullseye increases AR and SMG damage while aiming. Executioner takes those weapon categories and increases damage to enemies when they are above half health. Lastly, Will to Survive increases all resistances.

The best choices for weaponry here are typical assault rifles and submachine guns. Iconic or powerful weapons can be found throughout the game. Pick one, upgrade the heck out of it, and V will have no problem in gunfights.

Hacker Build

Image via CD Projekt RED

Hacking is a huge part of Cyberpunk 2077. Putting together a solid hacker version of V is made pretty simple. The best choices for attributes are Intelligence and Technical Ability. Who needs a weapon when V can just hack his way around Night City?

Hacking's best perks include Biosynergy to recover RAM during combat. Forget-Me-Not allows V to recover RAM after defeating a quickhacked enemy. Diffusion increases the spread of a quickhack by double.

Turret Tamer sets every turret in the system being hacked to friendly for a few minutes. These are invaluable. Always have a gun on hand incase things get dicey, but this can help avoid that entirely in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stealth Build

Image via CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 missions can be completed in so many ways. Doing them stealthily is more often than not a great choice with great rewards. Reflexes and Intelligence are the best attributes to invest in for a Stealth build.

Crouching Tiger is a perk that increases sneaking movement speed. Hidden Dragon allows V to complete non-lethal aerial takedowns. Dagger Dealer gives V the ability to throw knives.

Ghost increases the amount of time it takes for V to be detected. Big Sleep is a perk that disables all network cameras for up to six minutes. Add some silenced weapons to this and the ultimate Stealth build in Cyberpunk 2077 has been achieved.