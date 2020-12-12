Cyberpunk 2077 is an immersive game with Night City coming alive at every corner.

Players will be traversing Night City for the foreseeable future. Cyberpunk 2077 is vast and that is probably an understatement. There is so much to get caught up in that it can all be a bit overwhelming.

There are a handful of things that a player must do when jumping into a new save file. It's simply a fun way to get the most out of the game. Plenty can be missed if players don't look into the right spots in Cyberpunk 2077.

Top 5 things to do when starting a new Cyberpunk 2077 save

#5 - Go Slow

Cyberpunk 2077 players might be eager to jump in and get the story going. Do not do that. Take it easy and take it slow. The story will be there anytime to complete.

Instead, take in the world that is Night City. It is beautiful. It is alive. Enjoy it. Study the buildings. Watch the AI as they interact with each other and the city. It's something new and different every time.

#4 - Explore Konpeki

One of the first huge missions in Cyberpunk 2077 involves sneaking into Konpeki Plaza. This luxury hotel sees the player find his way in dressed sharply and with a special purpose.

Turn on subtitles and listen to the conversations. It really brings Night City to life, seeing all of the interaction amongst the AI. The bar area is filled with interesting things to soak up. Be on the lookout for a special guest too.

#3 - Scan Everything

Chances are, most players don't realize exactly how much of Night City plays a part in Cyberpunk 2077. Loot, hackable objects, and information about the population are found within the scanner option.

Scanning helps find all of the junk that can end up being a fortune. That is huge in the early game. Making money in Cyberpunk 2077 is important.

#2 - Sell Everything

Of course, keep the stuff that will be used. Weapons, clothing, and consumables that are necessary should stay in the inventory. Other than that, following up on how important money is, sell everything else.

Being able to buy ammo, weapons, clothing, and even cars quicker will drastically change how the Cyberpunk 2077 adventure unfolds.

#1 - Photo Mode

Photo Mode has become a huge part of gaming. It lets players snap screenshots right from in the game, rather than using the console or system. Use Photo Mode throughout Cyberpunk 2077, but especially at the start.

The character will change from the beginning to the end. Different clothes and looks are inevitable. Take some photos from the early stages and look back on them fondly once the end is near.