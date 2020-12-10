Cyberpunk 2077 players can choose between the three lifepaths Corporate, Street Kid, and Nomad.

These three lifepaths will give the main character its backstory as well as decide which part of Night City the game starts in. It also determines which Cyberpunk 2077 characters the player may meet along their journey.

The best Lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077 is really up to the player. It is all dependent on how the player wants to approach the game. Each one leads to different dialogue choices, interactions, and abilities within the game.

The best Lifepath for your Cyberpunk 2077 character

Corporate

The Corporate Lifepath starts players as an Arasaka agent. This gives players the option of exploring Cyberpunk 2077's mega corporation based around neo militarism.

A Corporate player can use Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue options to manipulate, persuade, and be ruthless. Players can obviously go off the beaten path and be a reformed Corporate individual rather than a big bad.

Nomad

Nomad characters start in the Badlands. The Nomad is headed to Night City, alone and ready to start a new life. This is the choice that eases players into the game the most comfortably.

Nomad dialogue consists of deep-digging interrogation like options. This is a solid Lifepath for Cyberpunk 2077 players who want to be honest, present strong morals, and set off on a righteous adventure.

Street Kid

The Street Kid Lifepath starts off right in Night City. Players get an inside look at the gang friction within Cyberpunk 2077. Street Kids are able to speak with gang members and other people "of the street" without needing to bribe or beat down.

Reviews have touted this Lifepath as quick to get into the game, leaving the introduction portions to the other options. Street Kid is like a jack of all trades compared to the other two Lifepaths.

Which Lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077 is the best?

Each have their pros and cons for players. Some Cyberpunk 2077 players will want to jump right into the action. Others will want to take things slow. If have an important role in the story is a big deal, choose Corporate.

If wanting to start with an elaborate storyline that leads into bigger and better story options, go with the Nomad choice. Lastly, Street Kid is for those who players that want to get right to it, but maintain a solid character.