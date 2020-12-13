What Attributes should you level up first in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of ways to upgrade a character, and attributes are some of the most important pieces.

Which attributes to level up first isn't exactly a simple answer, and it will certainly vary depending on the desired build of a player. The difficulty level chosen could also sway which attributes to choose on Cyberpunk 2077.

Before a player decides which attributes to use, they should pick a play style. That could mean anything like a brute melee build, a stealth based character, or one that uses rifles and submachine guns.

Attributes in Cyberpunk 2077

There are five core attributes in Cyberpunk 2077. There is Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence, and Cool. Each one offers increases to certain stats, but they also open up the ability for perks linked to that given attribute. First players should understand each attribute and the perks that are linked.

Body - "Body determines your raw physical power." Leveling Body will provide health points, stamina points, increased damage with melee, and grappling bonuses. This is the ideal attribute base for anyone looking to start a melee build.

The perks that are linked also can improve melee weapons, on top of shotguns and light machine guns. There are a lot of perks in each attribute category within Cyberpunk 2077, so they won't all be listed. But the description essentially gives an idea of the perks. Health and strength based perks are the focus in Body.

Reflexes - "Reflexes determine maneuverability, in addition to increasing overall movement speed." The bonuses include evasion, critical chance, and mantis blade increase.

Perks in Reflexes are really based in movement speed as well as rifles and submachine guns. This branch is really the go to for anyone that wants a fairly standard rifle build. Upgrading branches like Body and Tech can be a good support.

Technical Ability - "Technical Ability represents your technical know-how. It allows you to unlock doors and use Tech weapons." While Body allows players to force some doors open, Tech allows players to use their know-how to open others. The bonuses include an increase to armor for each point.

Perks that are linked to Tech are rooted in crafting within the game and engineering. It doesn't necessarily reinforce a build, but it's great to have.

Intelligence - "Intelligence determines netrunning proficiency." That doesn't mean much to new players, but it essentially enhances hacking ability in the game. That can include anything from causing distractions to causing explosions. Environments in Cyberpunk 2077 have plenty of opportunities for netrunning, and the bonuses in intelligence enhance that.

Like Technical Ability, Intelligence doesn't reinforce a build, but rather offers additional support perks. Anyone who wants to hack and use the environment as an advantage should look at Intelligence.

Cool - "Cool determines your resilience, composure, and effectiveness in operating from stealth." Stealth build players in Cyberpunk 2077 should give their attention to cool. The bonuses include critical damage, resistances, stealth damage, and reduction to detection.

Perks in the Cool category also reflect stealth, but can be great for other builds too. A massive increase to headshot damage, which is linked to Cool, will help reflex builds a ton.

With all that in mind, it becomes up to the player to decide which build they want in Cyberpunk 2077, and prioritize those attributes as the game begins.