How the Cyberpunk 2077 Crafting system works

Cyberpunk 2077 features a wide array of different elements that help characters advance. One of those features is the Crafting system, which allows players to make their own items.

One of the most well-regarded systems in any RPG is the Crafting system. Developers often utilize it to ensure players can use whatever items they want, assuming they have the correct materials.

CD Projekt Red took this same route with Cyberpunk 2077, implementing a robust Crafting menu that players need to take advantage of if they want to have the best items. The menu offers the ability to craft armor, weapons, grenades, and more. Obviously, this is an essential system within the game.

However, some players are a bit overwhelmed when looking at the menu for the first time. It can be a bit daunting, but luckily, there are some easy ways to navigate it.

The Crafting system in Cyberpunk 2077 and how it works

The different rarity colors in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

Essentially, the system boils down to a few different aspects that all tie in together. Understanding these aspects one by one will be the fastest method of mastering the Crafting menu in Cyberpunk 2077.

First off, every item in the game has a rarity color attached to it. The different rarity colors are as follows:

White – Common

Green – Uncommon

Blue – Rare

Purple – Epic

Orange – Legendary

Usually, if an item has a white or green rarity, it won't be missed in the player's inventory. They can either sell those items, which can net a nice profit, or break them down into crafting components. Gamers can also buy parts at most vendors, although this is an expensive way to acquire materials.

However, before breaking down any items, it's highly recommended to unlock the Scrapper and Mechanic Perks in the Technical Attribute tree. These will break down junk automatically and give more components.

Once all of that is done, players can head into the Crafting menu and survey what needs crafting. Cyberpunk 2077 will explain what parts are required for each craftable item. So, if a particular weapon needs an X amount of Legendary components, that's how much needs to be in the player's inventory.

From here, it's mainly picking and choosing what weapons and armor look best to craft. The Cyberpunk 2077 Crafting menu features stats for different items, so picking is relatively easy.