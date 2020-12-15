How to get the Widow Maker Precision Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077

The Widow Maker Precision Rifle is an absolute monster of a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of weapons, including special Legendary or Iconic ones. Each of these have specific traits that make them different than common guns found throughout Night City. The Widow Maker is one of those weapons.

It deals chemical damage, a chance to poison, does insane headshot damage, and can be charged up. Each shot fires two projectiles and, truthfully, it can be used as a shotgun in close range if need be. The Widow Maker can be found in one of Cyberpunk 2077's missions with Panam Palmer, "Ghost Town."

Defeat Nash to secure the Widow Maker Precision Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077

The "Ghost Town" mission in Cyberpunk 2077 is a part of the main story. V needs to help Panam Palmer retrieve her car and some stolen goods. This is all to make sure Panam makes good on a deal with Rogue.

Nash, the man who stole her stuff, is the first focus of this mission. V and Panam need to set a trap for him. The trap is sprung as V and Panam ambush some of Nash's people. Unfortunately, Nash isn't with them and the mission continues.

Simply agree to help Panam deal with Nash and she'll drive V to the location. Hop out of her car and start the firefight. It's pretty simple. Just shoot everyone in sight that isn't Panam and this Cyberpunk 2077 mission will be a success.

Advertisement

Image via CD Projekt RED

Nash is a fairly difficult enemy, but he is not nearly as tough as the boss fights encountered throughout the game. He's the one with the goods, however. Finishing off him and his cronies allows his corpse to be looted.

Found on his corpse is none other than the Widow Maker Precision Rifle. This weapon is one of the best in Cyberpunk 2077. Get it and upgrade it as V levels up. It is absolutely worth it.