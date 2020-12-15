The Braindance editor in Cyberpunk 2077 is like virtual reality turned up a dozen notches.

Braindancing is a type of VR experience in Cyberpunk 2077 that V gets to experience. It is oftentimes a form of entertainment for other citizens of Night City, but for V, it acts as a way to uncover clues and advance plotlines.

When Braindances become available in Cyberpunk 2077, so will the ability to use the Braindance editor. An in-game tutorial will be given by Judy Alvarez pretty early on, but for those wondering just how it works, here is how.

How to use the Braindance editor in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Braindance editor allows players in Cyberpunk 2077 to replay, scan, and observe various different memories of sorts. First and foremost, play the entire Braindance. Sit through and watch it at normal speed, picking up on what exactly the situation is.

After watching the events through the eyes of the recorder, begin using the editor. In Cyberpunk 2077, the braindance editor has a handful of features. Players can move around the camera, switch through different layers of video, scan for clues, as well as fast forward and rewind.

Image via CD Projekt RED

The camera can only move so far away from the main subject of the braindance, otherwise it will reset due to being out of the signal area. Aside from that restriction, the camera is free motion. Players can rotate around people, look in any direction, and move about the Braindance.

The different layers are the main video feed, an audio pinpoint feed, and a thermal feed. Each of these feeds, or timelines, will have a bolded portion that indicates any specific clues. Players can scan audio to hear the recording, scan objects that are of importance, or look for thermal readings to uncover hidden clues.

This is where the rewind and fast forward feature in Cyberpunk 2077 comes in handy. Rather than watching the entire Braindance, speed it up front to back and get to the highlighted portion of the feed quickly.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Lastly, be sure to scan everything. Optional objectives appear that award additional XP and simply make understanding the Braindance that much easier. The bottom right corner of the screen will show each available input option, corresponding with the proper buttons or keys depending on what system Cyberpunk 2077 is being played on.