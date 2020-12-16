Skippy is a Smart Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077 that actually talks to V throughout the game.

Finding Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077 is a bit tricky. It is not an obvious mission that V is given as the player character traverses Night City.

This weapon has two modes known as Stone Cold Killer and Puppy-Loving Pacifist. The first mode aims exclusively for the head while the second mode shoots lower for non-lethal damage.

It also levels up with the player. It scales to the level that V is in Cyberpunk 2077. That makes it effective throughout the entirety of the game. This crazy sounding weapon can be found in an alley in Heywood.

Where to find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

The alleyway in Heywood where Skippy is located is near the College Street metro station. An optional mission marker will appear on the Cyberpunk 2077 map as V approaches the alley. Take on this mission and Skippy will be the reward.

A dead body will be found near the alleyway's trash. Next to the dead body is an open briefcase. Players simply need to approach the briefcase and peek inside. Found inside is none other than the Smart Pistol with the hologram bullet buddy, Skippy.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Skippy is a hoot of a gun in Cyberpunk 2077. The interactions with this pistol are great. If a player attempts to change the name, Skippy will reject it and advise that V does not have the appropriate administrator rights to make the change. Skippy will even speak louder to ensure this is heard correctly.

If Skippy ends up being too annoying for the player, Cyberpunk 2077 allows for a mission in which it can be returned to its original owner. The rightful owner of Skippy is none other than Regina Jones. Silence is not the only reward for returning Skippy, as Regina will provide some cash.