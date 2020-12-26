Meet the voice actor behind Panam Palmer from Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand is pivotal in Cyberpunk 2077, but there are other characters who top V’s preference list in the game.

Panam Palmar is one of the characters that players can pursue as a romantic interest while playing as V in Cyberpunk 2077. She is a former member of the Aldecaldos pack and lives independently and on her own terms.

Gamers have developed a soft spot for Panam in Cyberpunk 2077, because of her loyalty towards V and her revolting spirit against the Corpo hypocrisy. In fact, Panam is one of the characters V decides to call before going on a suicide mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Emily Woo Zeller is the voice actor for Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077

Found these online made by loyal Cyberpunk fans. And my comments are going crazy! Panam, I think we need to talk ..... @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/967koUAuQ5 — Tristin Mays (@Trizzio) December 21, 2020

Recently, popular actress Tristin Mays posted a few pictures on social media. These photos depicted a striking resemblance to Panam. Naturally, several fans reported noticing this while playing Cyberpunk 2077.

However, Emily Woo Zeller is the voice actress for Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077. She posted several pictures of playing Panam in Cyberpunk 2077 on Facebook and fans responded with love.

Most of the fans mentioned how Panam is one of their favorite characters in Cyberpunk 2077. This is because players get to work with Panam quite closely during various quests.

Big thanks to @SBVTalent for being my amazing agent and @SideGlobal for being an extremely pleasant studio to work in. To all players, I hope you have fun! I sure did. pic.twitter.com/Hnc9FJGQzN — Emily Woo Zeller (@zwooman) December 11, 2020

As a character, Panam represents everything that V stands for. She is definitely one of the characters players think about before making a defining choice in Cyberpunk 2077. On top of that, Panam is an ex-nomad, which makes her the perfect choice for V in Cyberpunk 2077.

Panam and V get along together for quite a long period in Cyberpunk. V takes a liking towards her during Act 2, and this is where things get interesting. Gamers will have to successfully complete the Riders of The Storm quest in order to know Panam better.

Help. I have fallen in love with another fictional character. #PanamPalmer pic.twitter.com/W9Qgf1Am0k — TrueFernie YT👾 (@TrueFernie) December 20, 2020

Hopefully, CDPR will arrange podcasts in the future for the community to interact with the voice actors of Cyberpunk 2077.

Reasons that Panam Palmer is the single best video game character to me now:



-Hot as hell

-Ride or die

-Fucking dope personality

-10/10 in literally every category pic.twitter.com/eXrDZ1TZ5G — festive af jake (@jacoblammay) December 17, 2020

This interaction might be quite insightful for gamers. Players are discovering new secrets and hidden elements in Cyberpunk 2077 every day. Therefore, a discussion with the voice actors could help gamers make better in-game decisions.