How to get Johnny Silverhand's weapon in Cyberpunk 2077?

CDPR has hidden Johnny Silverhand's weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, and there is only one way to find it.

V, the protagonist of the story, finds an unexpected connection with Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) during his adventures in Cyberpunk 2077.

Johnny Silverhand exists in V's head and guides him every step of the way. Some might say that Johnny has taken over V's body in Cyberpunk 2077. So, V needs the proper weapons to look the part.

Johnny Silverhand's Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand used to have a custom Pistol and a streamlined Porsche. Gamers can acquire both these items from a side quest named "Chippin' In."

This Pistol is one of the most efficient weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 and can be upgraded to maximize its range.

However, the weapon won't be easy to come by as an NPC is already using it in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will need to kill this NPC during the Chippin' In mission to acquire Johnny Silverhand's Pistol.

The unique feature of this Pistol is that it spews fire with every shot, burning the enemy to death. Gamers will eventually find the weapon towards the end of the mission.

The other feature of interest is the iconic Johnny Silverhand reload style that comes with the gun. V automatically starts reloading like Johnny Silverhand, and this is quite an iconic moment during V's transformation into Johnny.

There are several other collectibles that players can obtain from Cyberpunk 2077. The most exotic ones feature icons of pop culture. Johnny Silverhand's gear is perhaps of the best quality in Cyberpunk 2077.

Gamers can also acquire Johnny Silverhand's Porsche during the Chippin' In mission. However, players will need to complete other missions to collect Johnny Silverhand's Samurai Jacket, his tank top, aviator sunglasses, pants, and boots.

It is important to note that if V kills Grason during the Chippin' In mission, then the "Breathtaking Achievement" will not unlock in Cyberpunk 2077.

Players can find two iconic items in the Chippin' In side quest in Cyberpunk 2077. They will have to make a tough decision during the end of Cyberpunk 2077, which fuses Johnny Silverhand with V's body.

Gamers can choose to keep their body or dive deep into the system as Johnny Silverhand; it is up to them. However, it is important to keep in mind that if players choose their original identity, then they would have only six months to live.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finish before gamers reach their six-month time-bomb, and V will eventually leave Night City. Several content creators have gone the alternate way and fused their bodies with Johnny Silverhand's mind.

If that is the choice players are going to make, then it's best to be equipped with Johnny Silverhand's custom items. That will definitely look the part and feel like a whole new character in Cyberpunk 2077.

Gamers should note that there is an unlockable achievement for acquiring all of Johnny Silverhand's secret items in Cyberpunk 2077.