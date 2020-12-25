How to beat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077 

Cyberpunk 2077 has its fair share of boss fights, but none of them are as strenuous as the boxing finals against Razor.

The final 'Beat on the Brat' fight has V squaring up against Razor inside the boxing ring. The only opponent that is, perhaps, tougher in a fight in Cyberpunk 2077 is Adam Smasher. The fight with Razor is inside a ring, which means that players will need to win it without firearms.

For the Razor fight in Cyberpunk 2077, players need to shake up their inventory. Players should visit a ripperdoc before the fight and make some necessary changes to V's body to gain an advantage.

Best strategy to defeat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077

Selecting consumables that offer more HP, and adding body upgrades that are tough will definitely give players an edge in the fight. Ultimately, it is going to come down to connecting those shots in single combat.

There is a good chance that Razor will knock V out in the first few rounds, so players have to move around. The defense has to go hand in hand with the offense as Razor's blows can be lethal. Players will have to time their defense and wait for the opportune moment to strike.

My appraisal of Cyberpunk after 50 hours of it on PC is it's not just bugs. Entire systems are broken and/or underdeveloped. Law and order. Hacking. Boxing and melee combat. There are literally thousands of broken elements. It needed another year, not another couple of weeks. — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) December 21, 2020

Gamers should use parrying in their fighting style, as that is the only way one can counter Razor in Cyberpunk 2077. Razor will charge at V with a traditional superman punch. This is Razor's strongest attack but also be turned into a weakness in Cyberpunk 2077.

The best way to deal with this attack is to block it before it strikes V. Players will have to counter this attack with a body-hit combo. The best way to frustrate Razor is to land a four-shot-combo and step back.

Image via widdz YouTube

Rotating in the ring can be difficult, and gamers have to implement some quick footwork in order to survive this boxing match in Cyberpunk 2077.

Attacking when Razor uses the superman punch is, perhaps, the best way to gain an advantage in this match. Razor becomes vulnerable as soon as he lunges forward. It's important that players capitalize on this in Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via widdz YouTube

However, several players have reported that Razor still wins due to his stamina. For this, players will need to shake up their inventory and keep items that offer high HP and stamina. Players should avoid staying close to Razor for a sustained period, as he can knockout V with a few moves.

The best strategy is to exchange blows when Razor is vulnerable or getting exhausted in the ring. Players will also have to upgrade certain perks if they want to win this boxing round in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Street Brawler set needs to be fully updated, especially Rush and Binding Time. Rush helps players recover quickly when they are struck down as it regenerates health. Similarly, it helps players strike the opponents more effectively with blunt instruments.

Popular YouTuber widdz has uploaded a video that demonstrates how to defeat Razor easily. In the video, he uses a health booster that gives about 20% extra HP. It is imperative that players collect this health booster and use it during the Razor fight.

Yo those boxing missions in cyberpunk be HARD AF — 𝘮𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘭 * (@byemikel) December 16, 2020

He also demonstrated that players could use a melee weapon by dropping it inside the ring before the match starts. This will come in handy as it is extremely difficult to counter Razor's speed and agility inside the four corners of the ring.

Regardless, players will still have to block and parry Razor's attacks with the melee weapon.

Image via widdz YouTube

The weapon achieves two things. Firstly, it will allow players to strike freely. Secondly, Razor's blows will not affect V if he/she defends those shots with a melee weapon. Thus, selecting a katana sword or a barbed baseball bat might be the best option to defeat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077.

The strategy should be to create distance between V and Razor by attempting to move towards the opposite corner. Wait in the corner until Razor charges with his ultimate attack. Time your block and then counter it with some quick shots.

Some of the Cyberpunk sidequests are hot fuckin' garbage.



I spent £200k on legendary gorilla arms and legendary cybernetics so that I could win the Beat the Brat boxing Finale... My reward was just £3000 and nothing else...



My character beat like a globally famous boxer... — AmberBerries (@TheAmberBerries) December 18, 2020

This is the best way to defeat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will have to persist with this move until Razor's health bar gets depleted. This strategy will definitely help players get past one of the toughest fighters in Cyberpunk 2077.