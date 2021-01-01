Top 5 secret features in Cyberpunk 2077 that you may not know about

CDPR has added several hidden features in Cyberpunk 2077 that players might not find out before finishing the game.

There are various facets of the game which unlock periodically as players complete quests in Cyberpunk 2077. However, most of these hidden features are not found in plain sight.

Popular YouTuber JuiceHead compiled a series of these hidden aspects in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of these are unknown to players. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye out for this in the game.

Top five hidden features in Cyberpunk 2077

This article focuses on the top five secrets players ought to know before jumping into the diverse world of Cyberpunk 2077.

#1 - Offensive Defense Perk -

Image via JuiceHead YouTube

Players will get several cybernetic attachments while playing V in Cyberpunk 2077. One of these includes blades as a melee weapon, which players can further upgrade for maximum efficiency.

CyberPunk 2077’s leveling and perk system is more appealing than how the Witcher worked. While it still largely borrows from the Bethesda model I find the largest gain in body enhancements are end game ways to boost past maxed out perks in a specialized tree your focusing on. — Noobfryer (@noobfryer) December 31, 2020

The Offensive Defense is a passive ability perk that players can upgrade for blades in Cyberpunk 2077. JuiceHead explains that this feature allows gamers to counter opponents with reactionary attacks that pack a punch.

There is an anti knockdown perk in cyberpunk. Activating it disables all knockdown, including when you get hit by a truck. Now when I get hit, I stand still as the truck passes through me causing way more damage than before, and sometimes killing me — BobSamurai (@BobSamurai) January 1, 2021

Upgrading this perk allows players to defend against opponents, with Blades dealing 200% more damage. Gamers can also upgrade this perk to give 300% counterattack damage.

Maxing up this perk will allow players to make that critical one strike kill.

#2 - Additional Dodging feature

Usually, players can counter an attack from the opponent by pressing a movement key twice to perform a dodge in Cyberpunk 2077. However, JuiceHead demonstrates one more feature that might help players win fights quicker.

Image via JuiceHead YouTube

He mentions that players can alternatively use the crouch key twice to dodge in Cyberpunk 2077. This effectively makes the character sit-up twice, facilitating a close-range dodge.

Now that I've started taking advantage of Cyberpunk's bugs, I've finally realised just how buggy it is.



Quest items can be sold for €$4000 and bought back for €$5



Aim, dodging, aim, dodge fast enough and you can build up speed faster than the best car in the game, on foot. — Mechaxk (@mechaxk) December 31, 2020

This alternative method is much easier to execute, and it doesn't depend on directional movement in Cyberpunk 2077.

#3 - Spawning Cars instantly

Image via JuiceHead YouTube

In Cyberpunk 2077, players can remotely call their vehicles to pick them up at a certain location. This feature can be used as an evasive maneuver in Cyberpunk 2077. However, the cars take time to reach V, and this makes it quite redundant.

My beautiful badass car for $225000 on @CyberpunkGame

, looking forward to future multiplayer with my lady Tessa, and a few friends ! Thanks for some badass vehicles in cyberpunk ! Forgot to add the pic last message, lol early in the morning, don’t think I’m awake yet! Haha pic.twitter.com/h7iJlLj2wB — Walter Wright (@WalterJosephWr3) December 24, 2020

JuiceHead discovered that players could summon vehicles instantly by jumping in a different direction. For instance, he showed an example in the video by calling for the vehicle and jumping in the opposite direction.

Did encounter this visibility/occlusion issue in Cyberpunk 2077, but it seemed highly localised just around the wall where I parked my car. Move a foot away from the wall and it's all fine. We get these vis issues all the time during level redesigns during development. pic.twitter.com/1rz7REQiph — Martin Caine (@MartinCaine) December 28, 2020

The vehicle comes towards V as soon as the character lands on the ground. This can be quite effective if timed right in Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers can escape from cops and other tight situations if they execute the jump properly in the game.

#4- Eye and Leg Ripperdoc Epic upgrades

Gamers are restricted with eye and leg upgrades from ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077. JuiceHead reported that players only get rare variant options to add to their bodies from different ripperdocs.

Image via JuiceHead YouTube Enter caption

However, players can go back to Vic (the first ripperdoc in Cyberpunk 2077) and pay him for better attachments. For instance, players can acquire the Epic variant Kiroshi Optics Mk.3 from Vic by paying his dues.

Simultaneously, the best leg implants are sold by ripperdoc fingers. Players should refrain from hitting fingers as they might get the epic variants for leg implants in Cyberpunk 2077.

Okay some actual genuine Cyberpunk 2077 criticism



Street cred ranks up too fast



Needs an “exit conversation” dialogue option instead of awkwardly walking away



Errrrr a cutscene in the chair when you get chrome from a ripper doc would be good?



Can’t think of anything else — Shadinski (loving Cyberpunk sue me lol) (@Shadinski_7) December 31, 2020

The epic tier leg implants include the Lynx Paws and Fortified Ankle. There are no legendary eye and leg implants in Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment. However, CDPR might consider adding some in the future.

#5 - Pistols are the most powerful weapons

Pistols are undoubtedly the strongest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. Johnny Silverhand's Pistol is one of the weapons players should definitely try to acquire, as it is one of the best pistols in Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via JuiceHead YouTube

JuiceHead mentions that the Comrade's Hammer is another pistol that players can take advantage of in Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers will get access to this weapon early on in a suspected NCPD mission in Santo Domingo.

After killing the boss of the gang, players will find the recipe for crafting the epic Comrade's Hammer weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via JuiceHead YouTube

Players can also notice while crafting the weapon that the DPS changes every time. This is because of the variations in attachment options provided by V. Gamers should go for the variant with the highest DPS as this weapon is a hand-cannon in Cyberpunk 2077.