"Interacting with a Buggy NPC": Cyberpunk 2077 meme that's taking over the subreddit

Despite being one of the finest video games of the era, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a host of NPC related glitches worthy of hilarious meme content.

Like most RPGs, there are numerous NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077. However, not all of them interact seamlessly when encountering the game's protagonist V.

One of these instances went viral on Reddit as a TikTok video. Following this, gamers have taken to the internet to show some of their own weird interactions with NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Cyberpunk 2077 meme clip that is taking over subreddit

Image via Reddit

u/TheFirstArknight shared a TikTok clip, featuring a scene from Cyberpunk 2077. The clip sees V crashing onto an NPC while attempting to interact with said NPC.

The clip represents the glitchy nature of Cyberpunk 2077. The NPC is seen getting ready for combat out of the blue, and repeating dialogues.

Here is how the Cyberpunk 2077 community reacted to this clip on Reddit:

Image via Reddit

Several Reddit users and Twitter users uploaded many Cyberpunk 2077 memes that accurately represent the game's glitches. Some of these memes look straight out of Night City simply because they are extremely relatable.

Image via Reddit

Players started sharing their own experiences through similar clips and memes. Some Facebook gamers made glitch montages. Alfa-520 uploaded a hilarious video which features Keanu Reeves asking, "What makes someone a criminal in 2077?"

Image via Facebook

In response, the video highlights the ridiculous instances where players can get arrested in Cyberpunk 2077. The video itself features some major bugs that the Cyberpunk community is now awfully familiar with.

Other social media platforms have also joined the fun.

Here is how the Cyberpunk 2077 community reacted to these memes on Twitter:

Alright so I played an hour of Cyberpunk. It’s not as bad as I expected from the memes but definitely could be better. Looking forward to the patches in the next few months. pic.twitter.com/LsNXAIdWci — gaymer_lee_🏳️‍🌈🎮 (@gaymer_lee_) December 24, 2020

Almost every player has experienced bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR's push for an early release has negatively affected the studio and the game's reputation.

Nevertheless, Cyberpunk 2077 is an outstanding artistic achievement.