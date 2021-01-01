Top five features that players expect in Cyberpunk 2077

Although the game was criticized for being full of glitches and bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 stands as one of the best games of 2020. CDPR tried its best to release Cyberpunk 2077 on time.

Players have their own individual requests when it comes to an open-world game like this.

Most of these requests ask for the same changes. Ideally, CDPR will consider these with the upcoming DLC's for Cyberpunk 2077.

Top five changes players want in Cyberpunk 2077

#5 - More body customization features

Players have reported how playing as V can be challenging in Cyberpunk 2077. Night City is a tough town, and players need to have an intimidating presence to set them apart.

Players are expecting CDPR to add more options concerning looks and customization.

There are certain limitations when it comes to customizing V in Cyberpunk 2077. Thus, players would definitely want more autonomy and access to some more design variants for character creation in Cyberpunk 2077.

Additionally, players should also be allowed to change their in-game appearance after creating their persona in Cyberpunk 2077.

This feature would make Cyberpunk 2077 much more immersive, as the upgraded design would help keep track of recent events.

#4 - Improve weapons mechanics

I'm level 40 in cyberpunk shit I have learned today:

Tech weapons can shoot through walls AND SHIPPING CONTAINERS

Tiger claws (a gang) are all basically immune to smart weapons (thought it was a bug)

Quickhacks are INSANE even at like low level. Basically stealth magic. — Mech Drew (@40K_Drew) December 28, 2020

Players have raised their issues about bullet dynamics and gun mechanics concerning almost all the weapons added in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of the issues revolve around ADS-ing and Hip-firing in Cyberpunk 2077.

Been playing Cyberpunk for the last few days and honestly I’m having a great time. I’ve only encountered one bad glitch where I couldn’t use any weapons even after quitting the game etc but once I got to a cut scene it was fine. 7/10 so far — 🎅🏻🎄SEV🎄🎅🏻 (@ManLikeSEV) December 31, 2020

From ARs to SMGs, even Pistols need a major buff in Cyberpunk 2077. It is the ADS time delay and the shot accuracy and aiming desync which CDPR needs to factor in.

The downside is the scope of the game was WAY too wide, and thus lacked depth in some aspects.



The world doesn't have enough activities to do on your own, like ways to change your appearance. Systems like the economy and crafting feel completely superfluous.



And the bugs. — Strat (@LaidbackStrat) December 28, 2020

The weapon mechanics in Cyberpunk 2077 need to change significantly as gamers haven't really enjoyed handling weapons in-game.

#3 - Loot, inventory, and purchase mechanic

CDPR should introduce a system for players to inspect the armor or weapon they are purchasing. For instance, V has to wait until the gun is in his hands to know the weapon's specific details.

This feature should be added without V having to purchase weapons or armor.

That isn’t even the BD setup in the game... THOSE are BD headsets in a club and the first one is similar except you sit in a more medical like chair, like you will when seeing a ripper doc pic.twitter.com/SSs3nYfPoG — ๑ SwtBeat ๑ (@SwtBeat) December 9, 2020

Similarly, the loot system and inventory in Cyberpunk 2077 is quite confusing. V picks up all sorts of items and stores them for future use. However, separating them and reassembling them can be frustrating in Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR can add a feature that would allow players to organize and dissect these items for proper use.

CDPR should also add a feature where players can buy different apartments around Night City. V can purchase almost any expensive vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077.

Found something pretty interesting in Cyberpunk. I stumbled upon what might be cut content, evidence of unlockable/purchasable apartments. It's located pretty much right next to V's starting apartment. pic.twitter.com/6NZbGInPzp — Sean McConnell (@MobiuSPaint) December 15, 2020

Adding the apartment purchase feature will give V a 'rags to riches' story. Thus, the apartment purchase feature should be an option, as the current one is too shabby for a protagonist like V.

#2 - Cyberwear, clothes, and cybernetic prosthetics range

CDPR definitely needs to add some variations for the prosthetics players can add to their body. Players are limited by a certain amount of cyber enhancements in-game.

Here's what happens if you send Jackie to Viktor Vector (the ripper doc) after the prologue @CyberpunkGame : https://t.co/xeDMJ2hZqA pic.twitter.com/wKn7C50CQG — xLetalis (@xLetalis) December 22, 2020

Similarly, the clothes and cyberwear that players collect should have a better dynamic. Most of these come with armor statistics, and it keeps going down as time passes in Cyberpunk 2077. Unless players are spending a lot of time to craft new clothes/armor, these items become useless.

CDPR should add an easier dynamic for players to adjust to when it comes to outfit customization in Cyberpunk 2077. Similarly, some more variations for cybernetic enhancements wouldn't be bad.

#1 - Better NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a varied range of NPCs that actively contribute to quests. V gets to interact with these characters daily, and most of them are filled with glitches.

My goal for 2021 is too be this random NPC from cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/XpJf0N3JZD — noted presidential cyberbully (@budgotov) December 25, 2020

Gamers have reported several instances where the NPCs repeat their dialogues or forget to complete an action. Similarly, the cops in Cyberpunk are exceedingly vigilant. CDPR needs to balance and moderate the control and authority given to certain NPCs.

For instance, adding more skill and autonomy for a boss character like Razor or Adam Smasher would be logical. Similarly, the police in Cyberpunk 2077 should be moderated with better observational skills. In general, the NPCs need a major rework for Cyberpunk 2077 to be the most immersive game of all time.