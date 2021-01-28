Elon Musk reveals Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077, internet responds with memes

Business and tech mogul Elon Musk recently revealed that games such as "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher 3" will be playable on the newly refurbished Tesla Model Series S.

The latest Series S model boasts a 10-teraflop gaming computer, enabling a superior gaming experience on wheels.

Every Model S is also believed to be equipped with wireless controller compatibility and a host of other exciting features. The biggest reveal, however, revolved around CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Elon Musk revealed that players can dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 on the brand new Tesla Model Series S. He also praised the game's esthetics.

The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw. The interior design is👌. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The technology being deployed by Elon Musk to provide fans with a quality gaming experience is certainly commendable. Fans, however, found Cyberpunk 2077 to be a funny choice as a means of promoting the Tesla Model Series S.

This is due to the game's failure at launch back in December 2020. Fans won't forgive CDPR anytime soon.

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk x Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will probably go down in history as one of the biggest marketing disasters in video game history.

After being delayed numerous times, CD Projekt Red finally decided to release the game on the December 10th, 2020, amid much fanfare.

The initial hype died down due to the below-par graphics on consoles and an overall bug-riddled experience. From lawsuits to massive losses, Cyberpunk 2077 has become a black mark on the goodwill that CD Projekt Red so carefully cultivated over the years.

Elon Musk has often tweeted about the game, savagely trolling it post its release.

This time around, the memes and jokes were made at the expense of his latest tweet. Here are some of the funniest tweets in response to the announcement:

Cyberpunk stonks goin up now. pic.twitter.com/o0WieqQ48q — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) January 28, 2021

you can play cyberpunk on a $nokia phone too pic.twitter.com/pcu3eM5XV3 — Jake trades stonks (@jakerossx) January 28, 2021

Probably makes the car fly when the game crashes 🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/2g3kbPc0g5 — Sprocket (@SprocketYT) January 28, 2021

The release of subsequent patches has helped improve the overall gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, but it feels a little too late now. The damage is done, and even Elon Musk and the Tesla Model Series S are unlikely to save it.