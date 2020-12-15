Elon Musk trolls Cyberpunk 2077 with savage meme

Elon Musk has been playing Cyberpunk 2077, and after CD Projekt Red released an apology, he tweeted out a meme in reply.

CDPR recently apologized for the state of the console release that has been far worse than anyone expected. The Polish developers acknowledged the terrible condition of last-gen consoles specifically and promised future updates to fix some problems.

After the apology was posted, Elon Musk replied with a screenshot of a discussion from the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit that talks about the disappointment of the game. Especially after taking time off to play.

The memes from Elon Musk didn't stop there, and he continued with a new photo. The second post and photo was of Michael Scott from The Office making an absurd gesture.

Cyberpunk 2077 logos were also placed on the photo from the Founder, CEO, CTO, and Chief Designer of SpaceX, and the neon color scheme of the game faded on top of it.

Elon Musk gets candid about Cyberpunk 2077

After replying to the apology with memes and stirring up some news, Elon Musk responded to one Twitter user about his genuine thoughts on the game. Despite the memes, it appears that he may be enjoying the game so far, mainly if he chose to play on PC rather than console.

Yeah, briefly. Seems pretty good. I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2020

Elon Musk made mention of the massive Steam numbers from the weekend. Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to be the catalyst for the platform to break the record twice for concurrent peak players at one time on PCs. It really shows just how much hype the game had and how many people were playing.

Fortunately for PC players, many problems that CDPR apologized for aren't occurring on systems. Reviewers did mention initially that PCs had some issues, and some persist, but a day one patch helped out this platform a lot.

Last-gen consoles, on the other hand, have had a hard time since release. Graphics aren't great, stability is low, and crashes on consoles are frequent for many. Next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 won't even be releasing until 2021.

What caused so much uproar is how CDPR handled the situation. It appears that the company tried its best to ensure no news of the bad console ports made it publicly, therefore making sure players bought their game without knowing the state it was in.

And now, they seem to be offering refunds for those platforms and served up an apology.