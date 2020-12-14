Cyberpunk 2077 to receive two major patches in January and February, content to be announced in advance

Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch, especially on previous-gen consoles, has landed CD Projekt Red in deep water with the gaming community.

The mass outcry against the game's performance on the PS4 has plagued reviews during Cyberpunk 2077's launch week. While patch 1.04 arrived quickly after release, it was reasonably uncertain how the Polish developer would tackle its update cycle.

Fortunately, CDPR has taken to Twitter to shed some light on how it plans to support last-gen consoles. It also gave more details on its update schedule over the next three months.

CD Projekt RED details Cyberpunk 2077's update schedule

In a captionless tweet posted on 12th December, CDPR addressed Cyberpunk 2077 fans by apologizing for the lack of transparency and quality of its PS4 and Xbox One ports with the following statement:

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

The developer assured an unwavering commitment to fixing the game's issues and bugs with a detailed timeline of patches, starting with the next one dropping within a week.

"Second, we will fix bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released, and the next one is coming within the next seven days. Expect more, as we will frequently update whenever new improvements are ready."

Not to rest easy, the company has also committed to releasing two major updates to the game in 2021, with details of the patch contents to be revealed in advance.

"After the holidays, we'll continue working — we'll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release."

As a closing note, CDPR acknowledged that players are unhappy with the game's current state and humbly requested players for a chance to fix the issues. The organization added that those unwilling to wait could request refunds if they so please.

"Finally, we would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy."

