Was Joe Rogan on Friends?

The answer is yes! Rogan appeared in Season 2, Episode 13 of Friends, 'The One After the Superbowl: Part 2'. Although he was not credited in the episode, eagle-eyed fans have spotted him as an extra in the screenshot below; he's second on the left in the hazmat suit.

Friends is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002 for its eighth season. The show also ranked No. 21 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Joe Rogan's entertainment career

Joe Rogan has proven himself to be a man of many talents. He is a well-known MMA commentator, a comedian, he hosts a very successful podcast and has hosted TV shows as well. Rogan has hosted The Joe Rogan Experience since 2009, and in September 2020, he struck a deal with Spotify to stream the show. This was an exclusive licensing deal worth an estimated $100 million.

Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify,… https://t.co/7IRHET5eZo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 19, 2020

He has ten stand-up comedy specials under his belt between 2000 and 2018. He has also played roles in numerous feature films and documentaries. Joe Rogan has even featured in three video games produced by EA Sports. Rogan hosted Fear Factor for a number of years.

Joe Rogan began working for the UFC as a backstage and post-fight interviewer in 1997. He quit after two years as his salary could not cover the cost of traveling to the events. In 2002, Dana White hired Rogan to be a commentator on the show in exchange for free tickets for him and his friends. After 15 free gigs as a commentator, Rogan accepted pay for the job.

UFC president Dana White told Rolling Stone magazine that Joe Rogan had educated more people in mixed martial arts than anybody ever has in the past. He also said that Rogan is the best fight announcer who has ever called a fight in combat sports history. Rogan says actor and martial artist Wesley Snipes, known for his role in the "Blade" film trilogy, once challenged him to a cage fight. Unfortunately, that fight never took place, and Rogan said that he was 99 percent convinced that he would have choked Snipes out very quickly.