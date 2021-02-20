Why do people hate Pokimane so much?

“Pokimane” is one of the biggest names in the streaming industry. She has 7.3 million followers on Twitch and over 6 million followers on Youtube.

She also uploads her stream's highlights on YouTube in conjunction with vlogs and lifestyle content. Pokimane has been attracting controversy for a while now.

Recently, there were concerns from fans about her transition into a VTuber, which would disrupt the engagement enjoyed by smaller content creators. She's also had a dispute with the streamer LeafyIsHere.

i know i'm going to get asked this, so i'd like to clarify i had nothing to do with leafy's ban. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 22, 2020

She has probably become the most hated streamer on Twitch and Youtube.

Pokimane vs Keemstar

Pokimane created her Twitch channel on June 7th, 2013. This was the golden age of the platform. However, she didn't start streaming until a year later.

Her content, back in the day, was mainly on League of Legends. Over the years, she has branched out to other popular games like Valorant and Among Us.

it's fine to dislike another content creator, but you probs shouldn't hate on innocent fans. realize you have an audience that will also attack them, and most people aren't used to receiving hate like that. do better, keem 🙄 FYI joking about a fan suiciding isn't cute either smh — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2018

Judging by her appearance, no one would expect Pokimane to get embroiled in anything controversial. Her content is usually quite wholesome.

However, in 2018, a Twitter war broke out after YouTuber Keemstar took a potshot at SSSniperWolf. This war was escalated further when a fan came in to defend her.

This eventually led to the fan deleting his account after receiving a lot of hate from Keemstar's supporters. Pokimane then stepped in and called Keemstar out for his unnecessary behavior.

This was Pokimane's statement:

"It's fine to dislike another content creator, but you probs shouldn't hate on innocent fans. realize you have an audience that will also attack them, and most people aren't used to receiving hate like that. do better, keem FYI joking about a fan suiciding isn't cute either smh.

Pokimane eventually stopped going back and forth, but Keemstar wasn't done. Keemstar started to dig through her old posts on Twitter and got screenshots of Pokimane's old tweets.

She FALSELY accused me of making jokes about suicide.. like I said FAKE BITCH! pic.twitter.com/3oGV3NVMMz — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 2, 2018

Are you a homophone @pokimanelol ? I mean I would think I were joking here. But since JOKES are “Attacks” I think you might hate gay people. Idk pic.twitter.com/KzqY9zboqg — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 2, 2018

Keemstar called her out for being a hypocrite. The situation had cooled down until a YouTuber compiled the entire fiasco and made a video about it.

After Pokimane caught wind of it, she pushed for it to be removed as she didn't want things to escalate further. This only added fuel to the fire as more YouTubers jumped on the bandwagon. PewDiePie uploaded a video addressing the entire situation.

Pokimane vs Davcev

A few days after things cooled down, during a private Twitch stream, Pokimane was bombarded with messages by an individual known as Davcev.

Pokimane soon discovered that Davcev was creating sultry clickbait content using Pokimane's name and pictures to drive engagement.

Pokimane diss track incoming — Davcev ❁ (@Davcev) September 15, 2018

Pokimane had some choice words for Davcev.

"How does it feel to know that I'm going to take down your videos? Does it hurt your feelings?" she asked.

Later, a fan shared Davcev's Instagram link on one of her live streams. Pokimane visited Davcev's profile and made fun of his pictures but later denied this.

The narrative was not favoring Pokimane as the channels claimed that she copyright strikes people for fun.

Responding to the false information, Pokimane decided to clear the air out via a video.

"I want to try to give you guys my point of view, the facts from my end, and give any type of clarity that I can. Because I do think that there are some really important points for me to hit on and own up to but there are also some misconceptions that I would like to clarify," she said.

Pokimane vs Sponsors

Last year, Pokimane reacted to a video that made fun of some of her fans. Despite the video not targeting her, she bashed those who sponsored the video.

Pokimane had this to say:

"I can't beleive that anyone would sponsor these shenanigans, a company to sponsor a video that's literally 20 minutes of talking **** about me. Your website won't even load and if you ever reach out to me, if I ever seen you in my inbox....."

The situation exploded when people started to make videos about her statements. Viewers thought that it was ridiculous to target the sponsors.

Despite mobs calling her out across the platform, she refused to issue an apology. She ultimately provided her side of the story.

regardless of a channel’s size. That sort of thing can traumatize people/fans + cause a lot of unecessary hate. I understand if you disagree with my stance, but this is just my opinion, as you are allowed to have and share yours. 2/2 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 18, 2020

Regardless of her statements, the damage was already done as people kept hounding her.

Even though Pokimane has faced her fair share of controversies, she continues to be one of the most popular streamers today. There aren't any signs of her slowing down.