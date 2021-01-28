First Pokimane; Now PewDiePie - Why the internet doesn't approve of popular streamers switching to VTube

It's unlikely that the names PewDiePie and Pokimane don't ring a bell unless one has been living under a rock.

PewDiePie is the second most subscribed YouTuber, with over 108 million subscribers, and Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer who recently made her debut as a VTuber.

This move prompted swift backlash from the online community and raised a debate about cancel culture and the question of morality vs. legality.

Applications on social media skyrocketed when the pandemic hit. The boom hasn't stopped since. People have been cooped up in their houses for months, leading to the digital world witnessing a population explosion. Gamers and streamers have been exploring creative ways to make their content unique and provide fans with fresh videos.

huuuuge credits to @terupancake for making the amazing 3D model 🤩

AND @AnntanDesu for the incredibly cute reference sheet 💖 pic.twitter.com/t6oM0ioxRx — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

The 24-year-old internet sensation, Pokimane, can't seem to catch a break amidst the on-going controversies revolving around her. After returning from a month-long hiatus from social media, she decided to try VTube since it has recently soared in popularity, only to have it backfire hugely.

You are cashing in on a trend. You are already famous and have showed your face. Why now? WE WORK OUR HEARTS out. There's so many small VTubers that deserve recognition! You are hoping on a trend and saturating it more! How dare you! — Athena🦌🧩 (@Athena_Bambina) September 13, 2020

Some of her followers were left frustrated after she announced her debut as a 'VTuber.' Twitter users slammed the streamer and accused her of cashing in on the trend, which would in turn hurt small-time VTubers who actually deserved recognition for their hard work. Others defended her move by saying that it was her choice.

Poki being popular with a vtuber model is not the reason why there are many small, hardworking VTubers who don't get recognition. People watch Poki because they're Poki fans, vtuber or not. This just seems like unnecessary gatekeeping to me. — lily (@LilyPichu) September 13, 2020

This has long been the case for most trends in the past. Once a famous personality hops on to a new platform or adopts a new trend, the masses follow suit.

Just letting y'all know that this is a thing that just happened.



Sub to https://t.co/G1d2QglBzS ヽ(*・ω・)ﾉ pic.twitter.com/DXqNezaVg8 — VTube Studio (@VTubeStudio) January 25, 2021

The shift from cam streaming to VTubing would encourage future content creators to use this method. This would lead to a quick saturation. Small VTubers would also be pushed into obscurity as more streamers try to replicate this trend.

Why?

A big point of vtubers is the anonymity that allows the talents to express themselves without worrying about their personal life being affected. You shouldn't become one just because it's new; this is bigger than JUST you.



Distance yourself from the culture that WE respect. — alex🍙 (@vtuberjunkie) September 13, 2020

Fans try to cancel PewDiePie

After the entire fiasco of Pokimane's debut, famous YouTube personality and streamer PewDiePie tried to follow suit and was met with immediate backlash.

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Pewdiepie getting backlash after doing a reverse face reveal and becoming Vtuber. Some expressed concern over what effect it could have on Vtuber community saying “do you really want edgy audience alongside of all the white supremacists in the audience.” pic.twitter.com/lvt29elQ97 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

He recently returned from a break and started using an avatar, which no one was expecting. Following other famous YouTubers' footsteps, PewDiepie reached out to his fans and asked them to help pick an avatar for him.

Following his debut as a VTuber, Twitter users lost their minds again. They called for PewDiePie to be canceled while bringing up concerns of him being a white supremacist.

More reactions to Pewdiepie becoming a Vtuber. One person said “Pewdiepie becoming a Vtuber f*cking scares me.” pic.twitter.com/b4IN9OmjFr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

Many Twitter users believed that PewDiePie becoming a VTuber would have adverse effects on this trend. Their main concern was that his edgy fanbase would ruin the art of VTubing. Some even accused PewDiePie of being an alt right-wing supremacist pushing an agenda via streams. However, his fans came to the rescue and defended his actions.

Honestly (and it's just my opinion) i feel people are getting too serious, I feel like PewDiePie is funny and people calling him racist and anti-semetic can't take a joke or are bandwagoning, no one has a monopoly on any one genre so he can vtube all he wants — Shiina-chan (@MaruShiina) January 27, 2021

It's no secret that PewDiePie has been in hot water in the past because of his actions or those of his fanbase. He may be guilty of negligence, but white-supremacism does not fit into his agenda.

The thing is that he’s been held accountable for his actions already regarding all of the problematic things he’s done. Of course he’s not the best person but Jesus he’s wanting and is currently working to be a better person he donates his membership revenue to- — Roni (@expired_cxndy) January 26, 2021

To a lot of good charities, he’s constantly donating and working to be a better person and honestly all he does it look at his own Reddit and play games. He’s not that person anymore but at the end of the day people have a right to not support or even still hold him accountable — Roni (@expired_cxndy) January 26, 2021

But to still label him as those things when he’s actively has torn away from those past actions is ridiculous — Roni (@expired_cxndy) January 26, 2021

What is VTubing?

The never ending current of trends ensure the invention of new ways to stream content. One of the most sought after trends at the moment is VTubing. Using high-end technology, motion capture artists can create an anime-inspired digital version of the live streamer. This replaces the need for using a camera during streams. While the trend is popular in Japan, it has slowly gained a foothold in the United States, and people can't seem to get enough of it.

At the moment, the industry is one of the most profitable in the world. The notoriety of anime as a global phenomenon combined with streaming has ushered the need to integrate both worlds' best, thereby increasing demand and generating value.

If you have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID, please give it a try! 🎵 #VtubeStudiohttps://t.co/Q5dsd5Onxb https://t.co/8hYKWEskIT — VTube Studio (@VTubeStudio) June 2, 2020

Some believe that streamers lead the charge towards another digital revolution in which AR and VR would replace the need for cameras. VTubing has become an untapped potential in the entertainment sector.

More people in the community can only make it better and more profitable. If you think popular streamers cannot use virtual characters then you should agree that VTubers shouldn't play videogames live. — UnCover (@UnCoverOne) September 27, 2020

The future of VTubing looks bright, with many streamers like Pokimane and PewDiepie adopting this new trend. This will eradicate the need for showing the face.

This is also an exciting method of interacting with fans. However, it is yet to be seen whether this trend can be widely adopted.

Can somebody explain to me how this is ruining vtubers/vtubing for all the crybabies in the comments? Shouldn’t that just make it more popular? I never knew about it before... — hype (@hype47953040) September 13, 2020

It's no secret that cancel culture is at its peak. However, canceling famous personalities like PewDiePie for merely adopting a trend is juvenile and cannot be justified.