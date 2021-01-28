First Pokimane; Now PewDiePie - Why the internet doesn't approve of popular streamers switching to VTube

It's unlikely that the names PewDiePie and Pokimane don't ring a bell unless one has been living under a rock.
PewDiePie is the second most subscribed YouTuber, with over 108 million subscribers, and Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer who recently made her debut as a VTuber.
This move prompted swift backlash from the online community and raised a debate about cancel culture and the question of morality vs. legality.
Applications on social media skyrocketed when the pandemic hit. The boom hasn't stopped since. People have been cooped up in their houses for months, leading to the digital world witnessing a population explosion. Gamers and streamers have been exploring creative ways to make their content unique and provide fans with fresh videos.
The 24-year-old internet sensation, Pokimane, can't seem to catch a break amidst the on-going controversies revolving around her. After returning from a month-long hiatus from social media, she decided to try VTube since it has recently soared in popularity, only to have it backfire hugely.
Some of her followers were left frustrated after she announced her debut as a 'VTuber.' Twitter users slammed the streamer and accused her of cashing in on the trend, which would in turn hurt small-time VTubers who actually deserved recognition for their hard work. Others defended her move by saying that it was her choice.
This has long been the case for most trends in the past. Once a famous personality hops on to a new platform or adopts a new trend, the masses follow suit.
The shift from cam streaming to VTubing would encourage future content creators to use this method. This would lead to a quick saturation. Small VTubers would also be pushed into obscurity as more streamers try to replicate this trend.
Fans try to cancel PewDiePie
After the entire fiasco of Pokimane's debut, famous YouTube personality and streamer PewDiePie tried to follow suit and was met with immediate backlash.
He recently returned from a break and started using an avatar, which no one was expecting. Following other famous YouTubers' footsteps, PewDiepie reached out to his fans and asked them to help pick an avatar for him.
Following his debut as a VTuber, Twitter users lost their minds again. They called for PewDiePie to be canceled while bringing up concerns of him being a white supremacist.
Many Twitter users believed that PewDiePie becoming a VTuber would have adverse effects on this trend. Their main concern was that his edgy fanbase would ruin the art of VTubing. Some even accused PewDiePie of being an alt right-wing supremacist pushing an agenda via streams. However, his fans came to the rescue and defended his actions.
It's no secret that PewDiePie has been in hot water in the past because of his actions or those of his fanbase. He may be guilty of negligence, but white-supremacism does not fit into his agenda.
What is VTubing?
The never ending current of trends ensure the invention of new ways to stream content. One of the most sought after trends at the moment is VTubing. Using high-end technology, motion capture artists can create an anime-inspired digital version of the live streamer. This replaces the need for using a camera during streams. While the trend is popular in Japan, it has slowly gained a foothold in the United States, and people can't seem to get enough of it.
At the moment, the industry is one of the most profitable in the world. The notoriety of anime as a global phenomenon combined with streaming has ushered the need to integrate both worlds' best, thereby increasing demand and generating value.
Some believe that streamers lead the charge towards another digital revolution in which AR and VR would replace the need for cameras. VTubing has become an untapped potential in the entertainment sector.
The future of VTubing looks bright, with many streamers like Pokimane and PewDiepie adopting this new trend. This will eradicate the need for showing the face.
This is also an exciting method of interacting with fans. However, it is yet to be seen whether this trend can be widely adopted.
It's no secret that cancel culture is at its peak. However, canceling famous personalities like PewDiePie for merely adopting a trend is juvenile and cannot be justified.