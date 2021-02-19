Twitch servers in India seem to have gone live: What this means for gamers in the country

Twitch servers in India apparently went live a short while ago, based on the server listing. However, there is no official statement as of now from the company on these developments.

A few days ago, fans spotted server listings for Mumbai and Chennai. However, both servers were offline when discovered and left much to be speculated.

Twitch Servers For INDIA



it's coming 😤🔥



See how they placed a server in Chennai .... That's where I live



No one is gonna silence my voice ever again.



Birthday Gift .... Maybe



❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/oFgH5vtfxK — 👑 King Allan 👑 ( Be Kind ) (@xKingAllan) February 15, 2021

Despite this, the hype had started to build, as streamers and enthusiasts finally had some tangible evidence of Twitch servers in India becoming a reality. Fans didn't have to wait long for the grand reveal, if things have gone as claimed.

Here are a few reactions from elated fans:

😤🔥 — 👑 King Allan 👑 ( Be Kind ) (@xKingAllan) February 16, 2021

Yup! I remember the last time we had a couple of folks representing Twitch in India. It is good to get people in streaming and but there was no foundation development since there was no local servers. In fact, many well known Indian YT streamers started from Twitch. — SORCERER (@The_Sorcerer) February 16, 2021

@Twitch Thanks for finally providing ingest servers to India. I hope u guys have more plans for us. #twitch #twitchindia pic.twitter.com/xqFmF5nj57 — Helm (@helmgg) February 19, 2021

A while ago, Twitch servers in India seemingly went live following the reveal a few days prior.

Live streaming platform @Twitch is likely making its way to 🇮🇳 India with the addition of local servers!



The Mumbai and Chennai servers are seen to be online.#twitch #india #indianstreamer #twitchindia pic.twitter.com/3INenvEkK7 — GemWire (@GemWire) February 19, 2021

It's no secret that Twitch has been eyeing the Indian market for some time now, but without proper server support, the move wouldn't have been possible.

Twitch's first adventure in the subcontinent started in 2016, but due to the lack of Indian servers, the platform hit a roadblock in the country. Things came to an abrupt end in 2018 after a few years of support. Only feelers have been put out since then, but no real confirmation of any development has been revealed.

Despite many Indian content creators joining Twitch over the years due to high latency, most left shortly after that. Hopefully, these supposed new Twitch servers in India will solve the problem.

Dedicated Twitch Servers in India: What can gamers expect?

If proven right, the local servers will not only ensure smoother gameplay but will also help reduce upload frame drops, as well as reduce buffering for viewers. The introduction of these two Twitch servers in India will play a massive role in impacting the country's gaming landscape.

One Twitter user commented:

"Better late than never, I suppose. I hope Twitch does the right thing and promotes/ encourages local streamers who are starting from this platform, rather than ignoring in-house and signing in streamers from other platforms. No hate on them. They are more than welcome. But the grinding people do on Twitch is insane and it's from the ground up."

Yup, the ways things are rolling, Servers are Coming, Maybe Prime Feature Soon, Perfect :) Can't complain more, can we..?!!?



Totally, Better late than Never :3 pic.twitter.com/AIBk66GmgV — Siddharth Saurav (@imsidz) February 17, 2021

However, Twitch's delay into the ripe Indian market may be cause for concern as, over the years, many platforms have gained a foothold among streamers. It's not just giants like YouTube and Facebook Gaming that Twitch has to contend with, but even indigenous platforms such as Booyah.

It's yet to be seen how things will play out and if the platform can garner new users by introducing local Twitch servers in India. Hopefully, with low latency and better stability, a lot more streamers will opt for the platform. Only time will tell how this plays out.