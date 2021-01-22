Twitch streamer berates baby on live stream, sparks backlash online

In a shocking incident, a Twitch streamer took out his rage on his infant son after his controller malfunctioned midway during a Madden NFL game.
The streamer initially went by the name of buckkerz. Post the incident going viral on social media, he deleted all his videos and is believed to have now changed his name to imsorry123456.
The shocking clip was originally posted to Livestream Fails on Reddit but has since been taken down. However, it was picked up by Twitter users, who called buckkerz out for being a terrible father:
In the clip, viewers can see the streamer playing a game of Madden NFL while holding his baby.
However, his controller malfunctions all of a sudden and causes him to fly off the handle. He then almost throws his baby on to a nearby bean bag and literally yells at the crying child to "shut the f**k up."
This abhorrent exhibition of rage soon invited severe backlash online, as Twitter users condemned the actions of buckkerz.
Twitter slams Twitch streamer for shouting at infant on live stream
Moments after his video went viral online, buckkerz reportedly deleted all his social media handles to circumvent the online backlash.
According to one Twitter user, his real name is allegedly Edward "Buck" Watkins:
What makes the situation grossly ironic is his Facebook bio, which reads, "Being a good father and a husband is my main goal in life."
Several users pointed out this fact, as it seems like the internet is in no mood to let this shocking instance slide.
Angry Twitter users soon expressed their opinions online, with some even tagging Twitch support to get him permanently banned from the platform:
With dissent continuing to rise online, some users have also started petitioning to contact CPS in the hopes of preventing further mistreatment.
In today's era of streaming and video games, Twitch streamers experiencing rage moments is not exactly a new thing. However, the fact that this took place in front of an infant, courtesy of his own father, constitutes a significant concern.
As users await further updates, it remains to be seen if Twitch takes any action against buckkerz.Published 22 Jan 2021, 12:16 IST