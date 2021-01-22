Twitch streamer berates baby on live stream, sparks backlash online

In a shocking incident, a Twitch streamer took out his rage on his infant son after his controller malfunctioned midway during a Madden NFL game.

The streamer initially went by the name of buckkerz. Post the incident going viral on social media, he deleted all his videos and is believed to have now changed his name to imsorry123456.

The shocking clip was originally posted to Livestream Fails on Reddit but has since been taken down. However, it was picked up by Twitter users, who called buckkerz out for being a terrible father:

What a terrible father pic.twitter.com/TOhyZdTPeh — 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@nicholasdeorio) January 22, 2021

In the clip, viewers can see the streamer playing a game of Madden NFL while holding his baby.

However, his controller malfunctions all of a sudden and causes him to fly off the handle. He then almost throws his baby on to a nearby bean bag and literally yells at the crying child to "shut the f**k up."

This abhorrent exhibition of rage soon invited severe backlash online, as Twitter users condemned the actions of buckkerz.

Moments after his video went viral online, buckkerz reportedly deleted all his social media handles to circumvent the online backlash.

Some are claiming this is the person seen screaming at the baby in the video. He has apparently deactivated all social media. pic.twitter.com/cPasqRCmwG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 22, 2021

According to one Twitter user, his real name is allegedly Edward "Buck" Watkins:

This disgusting person is named Edward "Buck" Watkins of South Boston, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/jLxLNqIM12 — Brittany (@Brittany3l) January 22, 2021

What makes the situation grossly ironic is his Facebook bio, which reads, "Being a good father and a husband is my main goal in life."

Several users pointed out this fact, as it seems like the internet is in no mood to let this shocking instance slide.

Angry Twitter users soon expressed their opinions online, with some even tagging Twitch support to get him permanently banned from the platform:

Is this on @Twitch? Ban him @TwitchSupport. This behavior over a video game/controller is alarming and the way he slammed his infant down is abhorrent. CPS needs to get involved. — Kellz Ⓥ (@okayletstalkyt2) January 22, 2021

If you have kids, they should be your entire world. You should want to protect them from harm, not be the harm in their lives.



If you don't want kids, don't have them. It's pretty simple.



Don't be like that sad excuse for a "man" named Buckkerz. — Melo "Institute Director" Dotty (@MeloDotty) January 22, 2021

@TwitchSupport You need to ban @buckkerz off of twitch for screaming at his crying child on your platform. This man child got mad at a video game and took it out on his child. Here's the clip https://t.co/YarE72xdHh — Robert Stallard (@rstalz) January 21, 2021

Straight up streaming child abuse. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 22, 2021

Yo, ban this man. This is, in all ways unacceptable 😤. I'm fuming... and disgusted. Someone needs to investigate that child's home environment. — Brutalitarian19 (@brutalitarian19) January 22, 2021

Disgusting. Take this dudes kid away. Another family would give me much for love. Awful human. — eBoy Garfield ⛓🕷 (@SpookCatt) January 22, 2021

Someone should call CPS. The look on that sweet baby's face when he threw him side heartbreaking. I literally started crying. He looked so horrified, scared and confused why is dad is like that. Poor sweet baby. This is the one person besides his mother that he should feel safe — Loveyourself first (@Goddess23816742) January 22, 2021

Just saw someone verbally abuse their child on stream. Imsorry1234556 is their username. But it used to be Buckkerz. Edward “Buck” Watkins is his name. Please contact CPS and turn his address over to them immediately — KC_Mike (@gomotigers) January 22, 2021

With dissent continuing to rise online, some users have also started petitioning to contact CPS in the hopes of preventing further mistreatment.

In today's era of streaming and video games, Twitch streamers experiencing rage moments is not exactly a new thing. However, the fact that this took place in front of an infant, courtesy of his own father, constitutes a significant concern.

As users await further updates, it remains to be seen if Twitch takes any action against buckkerz.