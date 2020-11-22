In 2020 the integration of the Madden video game and the NFL will get taken to the next level. While the voting, roster decisions and honors will remain real, the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl will be played within Madden 21 — a virtual all-star game.

So, more than ever before, player and team ratings will matter. The strength of the AFC quarter back or the NFC strong safety could decide the Pro Bowl.

5. Dallas Cowboys (86 overall in Madden 21)

Though the Cowboys have struggled in 2020, suffering through injuries and barely treading water in the dismal NFC East, they are the third highest rated NFC team in Madden 21. Anchored by two 90+ rated offensive lineman, Zach Martin and Tyron Smith, Jerry Jones' Cowboys have an elite player at almost every offensive skill position, QB Dak Prescott (87), RB Zeke Elliot (89), and WR Amari Cooper (91). The Cowboys overall offensive rating is 87.

4. Baltimore Ravens (87 overall)

After a 14-2 2020 (and a first round playoff exit) the Ravens are once again one of the highest rated teams in Madden. Their 86-rated defense is lined with highly rated players including new-2020 acquisition Calais Campbell and highly paid corner back Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens have struggled some in real life due to injuries to key players like Campbell, Humphrey, and 93 overall LT Ronnie Stanley. Baltimore, as always under coach John Harbaugh, has some of the best special teams in the league and roster the highest rated kicker in the game, 88 overall Justin Tucker.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (88 overall)

Despite winning the most recent Super Bowl and being favored to repeat, the Chiefs are, surprisingly, not the highest rated team in Madden 21. Star QB Patrick Mahomes is one of six 99 overall players (and then only one from the top 5 rated teams), and he is supported by 98 rated Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have the second highest rated defense in the league (though many argue it should be the highest), 92 overall, but their defense (77) holds the team back.

2. San Francisco 49ers (89 overall)

Although the 49ers fell to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, they are the higher rated team heading into Madden 21. Headed by 97 overall George Kittle and 94 overall Trent Williams, the 49ers offense is rated just 84-overall. While their defense is rated 87 overall, with Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, and Fred Warner all being rated over 90, the squads coaching and special teams is what elevates it to a near 90-rated team.

1. New Orleans Saints (93 overall)

The Saints are far-and-away the highest rated team in Madden 21, carried by a 96 rated offense complimented by a 86 defense. With four 90+ players (and three 89s) New Orleans is loaded. Michael Thomas, the Saints star WR who has dealt with injury issues in 2020, is the highest rated player at 97, followed by LE Cameron Jordan and LT Terron Armstead — both 95s. The 89-rated Drew Brees has other weapons to pass to in Madden 21, including 92 overall Alvin Kamara and 87 Jared Cook. If users are looking to play as the best team in the game, look no further than the Saints.