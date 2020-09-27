'Scam artists, viewbotters and cheaters': Former Twitch streamer Dellor tears into the platform 

Matt "Dellor" Vaughn is a former Twitch streamer and Overwatch pro who now streams on YouTube.

He became infamous in 2019 for a shocking instance of rage, where he was caught breaking a keyboard over his head while playing Apex Legends during a live stream. This led to Twitch slapping him with a permanent ban, on the grounds of 'self-harm.'

Despite expressing immediate regret over his actions, Dellor was permanently banned from the platform:

so i am "indefinitely banned" from twitch. im not sure what that means exactly and i know im a controversial person and ive made mistakes but this is my entire life.. im waiting to hear back from twitch... twitch is my life, please dont take it away from me :( — dellor🥩 (@dellor) May 1, 2019

Several months later, he even appealed to Twitch, where he made an earnest request to revoke his ban.

However, barely three weeks later, Dellor seems to have no intention of going back to Twitch, as he recently launched a scathing attack on the Amazon-owned platform and even went on to ask for his appeal to be deleted:

.@Twitch delete my appeal. i'd rather have my asshole impaled on a spike then spend 1 more second on your website. enjoy harboring scam artists, child predators, viewbotters and cheaters.



good riddance. — dellor🥩 (@dellor) September 25, 2020

Dellor calls out Twitch's hypocrisy

Advertisement

During his time at Twitch, Dellor used to be one of the most entertaining streamers known for his rage compilations.

However, he ended up taking it too far one day as his act of smashing a keyboard on his head was deemed the last straw by Twitch. While he managed to do quite well over at YouTube, where he has around 738K subscribers, his heart always seemed to be set on a return to Twitch. His recent heartfelt appeal also received support from fans, who began to petition Twitch for his return.

That was until his recent tweet where he accused Twitch of harboring viewbotters, cheaters, scam artists, and even child predators!

His recent outburst seems to have stemmed from his repeated displeasure at the treatment meted out by Twitch. Deeming it unjust, it appears that Dellor reached his breaking point after weeks of receiving no response from Twitch, despite constant appeals.

i know i'm a broken record and people are sick of hearing it. well i won't be able to get over it. i spent 5,000 hours and d decade of my life to get banned for something millions of people saw me do, that staff said was ok. the injustice is too much for me to get over. — dellor🥩 (@dellor) September 24, 2020

for everyone who was treated unfairly. people like @GrossieGore who was banned for calling out a pedophile when his accusations were TRUE. fuck that god foresaken platform ran by purple haired, talentless cucklords — dellor🥩 (@dellor) September 25, 2020

Soon, members from the online community began to agree with him as they called out Twitch for its hypocrisy and skewed ban policy:

@Twitch you're a terrible company. You missed out on the quickest goddamn wrist of midwest. You're supposed to be game streaming platform. Why is it the best of Twitch titty streamers? Still. Banning people for no reason. Still. Stealing money from content creators. Still. Trash — Hondinating (@hondinating) September 26, 2020

It’s really weird how twitch handles its bans...some are public and others are in mystery...it’s almost like they spin a wheel and randomly decide who to get rid of — TheCHBYshow (@theCHBYshow) September 25, 2020

I know, i love streamers on twitch but not the people that manage twitch — Slyze (@Christo19322177) September 26, 2020

While Dellor's recent outburst may have been a tad bit excessive, it has undoubtedly brought the spotlight firmly back on Twitch's authoritarian regime of late, where notable streamers, including innocent ones, have been getting banned from the platform.

Apart from its skewed policies, a large section of the online community also believe that Twitch has become a breeding ground for toxicity and a pale shadow of what it originally used to be.

Moreover, the fact that Twitch is sowing the seeds for a rebellion via its own problematic actions does not bode well for the platform as the last thing they would want is a full-blown streamer uprising.