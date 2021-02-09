20-year-old meets fatal end in YouTube robbery prank gone wrong

A man aged 20-year-old was shot to death during a “prank” robbery. The act was staged and was being recorded to be put on YouTube. The incident took place on Friday night in Tennesse.

20 year old Nashville youtuber Timothy Wilks was killed after he approached a group of guys with butcher knives as part of a 'prank' robbery for youtube.. shooter said he was unaware of the prank & shot him to defend himself & others. No one has been charged in Wilks' death. pic.twitter.com/70BTeX0vNJ — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 7, 2021

Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in a parking lot at Urban Air on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Detectives were told Wilks and another person were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video. They approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives.

The shooter, a man aged 23-years-old, informed the police that he wasn’t aware of the robbery being a prank and shot Wilks in self defense. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

A shame he didn't get the chance to learn. Such a senseless loss of life. — dethkruzer (@dethkruzer) February 7, 2021

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn the loss and warn people about the repurcussions of doing cheap stunts for publicity.

Reminds of of the time this couple did a stunt where the guy held a book and the girl shot it with a .50 Cal bullet straight up obliterating the man and scarring their daughter who was present for online fame. Sad when people try to be famous — Angel Olivares (@Officer_Spider) February 7, 2021

that part but R.I.P. to him still, he should have thought about it all the way through instead doing something like that to people he didn't know. To the kids reading this, don't do stuff like this for views & likes because it's not worth it....learn from this. — ✨ (@ImAceOne) February 7, 2021

I think he meant to do it as a prank but other youtubers staged theirs so they didn’t just run up to random people like that. — 💋💋 (@_Itsss_mee) February 7, 2021

YouTube's Policy

Robbery "prank videos" are relatively common on YouTube. They sometimes involve fake firearms, masks or getaway vehicles, which can lead to devastating or fatal consequences. Some of these prank videos have garnered millions of views.

However, most of these videos are either staged or fake, with participants willing to paratake in the prank, leading to little or no consciences.

On the 1st of May 2019, YouTube shared a video outlining its content policy, titled, "Harmful or Dangerous Content Policy: YouTube Community Guidelines"

As the informative video explains, content that encourages illegal or dangerous activities will not be allowed on Youtube. Although pranks that endanger individuals/bystanders, such as fake robberies, are included in that, such videos still very much exist.

YouTube's Most Twisted Genre

Despite multiple fatalities and having left several scarred for life, the catchphrase "It's just a prank, bro" is still alive and well. The phrase has been etched into online culture, and has allowed internet celebrities to dismiss criticism for years.

Most fans who try to enact or recreate these potentially dangerous pranks don't realize that most of these pranksters on YouTube make scripted videos. While the pranks may seem spontaneous, most have been rehearsed and are scripted.

The Verdict

What started as a playful trend on YouTube has morphed into something dangerous and fatal. Innocent pranks, such as airhorns under cushions, which were once used to garner views, have now been replaced with more sinister plots.

While YouTube cannot be held directly responsible for the actions of other individuals, its slow response to such videos has ensured that dangerous prank videos will continue to flood its platform, negatively inspiring future generations.