Jake Paul lawsuits: Every time the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer has been sued

Paul has been the focus of headlines in the past few weeks thanks to his vicious knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson in their 6-round professional boxing bout.

Since then, Jake Paul has made even more news thanks to his constant call-outs of some of the biggest names in MMA, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Nate Diaz, and others.

Now, Paul is in the headlines once again, but for the wrong reasons. The social media influencer is being sued by a man who claims that he was beaten up at Paul's after-party following the Nate Robinson fight.

In a story reported by TMZ, Gabriel Dos Santos says he was attacked by Jake Paul's crew, leaving him with a fractured cheek and dislocated shoulders, along with cuts and bruises.

TMZ added that they tried to reach out to Paul for a comment, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer has yet to respond to the issue.

Jake Paul's history of legal troubles

YouTube sensation-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is no stranger to legal troubles. Paul is currently being sued by a man who claims he was beat up at the YouTuber's after party, and that's just the latest in a long list of lawsuits.

Back in 2017, Jake Paul's neighbors in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles reportedly met with city council and police officers about filing a class-action public nuisance lawsuit against the YouTuber after he made his home address public. That, in turn, led to large crowds of fans gathering outside Paul's home and causing a disturbance. In 2018, Paul was ultimately sued by the company that owned the house, Cobra Acquisitions, for $2.5 million.

That same year, Jake Paul was also sued by a man named Ellis Barbacoff who fell victim to a car horn prank for Paul's YouTube channel. Barbacoff claims the prank caused him 'pain and suffering' and sued Paul, but ultimately dropped all claims two years later.

In 2018, a woman named Isabelle Friedheim filed a lawsuit against Jake Paul's Team 10 agency after they had violated terms for rental lease of a $10 million mansion. The mansion was rented for Paul's 21st birthday party, which ended up being a raucous and rowdy affair.

Also in 2018, Jake Paul was sued for false imprisonment after a neighbor claimed that Paul's bodyguards became physical and placed him under citizen's arrest. The neighbor stated that he came over to Paul's house to complain about the YouTuber's fast driving, but was instead accused of trespassing and was reported to the authorities.

In 2019, music producers Erik Belz, Jonathan Pakfar and Shane Abrahams sued Jake Paul for allegedly stealing a music track. According to the trio of producers, the YouTuber took their track entitled 'Bad Santa' and used it as backing music for his own song 'Litmas'. The producers added that Jake Paul never asked for their permission, nor did he give them any compensation.