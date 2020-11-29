Watch: Jake Paul flatlines former NBA star Nate Robinson with spectacular KO

Youtube star Jake Paul knocked put former NBA star Nate Robinson with a picture-perfect right-hand to his chin. Paul was 1-0 in professional boxing coming into the fight against Robinson.

Jake Paul leveled Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/lOKfVGgqn7 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 29, 2020

Robinson struggled in the fight against Paul, getting dropped in the first round trying to rush the Youtube influencer. However, the former basketball star recovered only to be dropped again in the second round before the eventual overhand right which won the fight.

Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor and Dillion Danis

Jake Paul being very gracious in victory. No trash talk towards to Robinson.



Paul says he is interested in “Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis” next, says he’d knock both out. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul called out former UFC Champion Conor McGregor for a boxing bout before the fight against Robinson:

There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him. It’ll be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. And so Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen.

Paul revealed ahead of the fight that his stint in boxing is to take him back to his high-school days as an athlete:

For me it made perfect sense, because it took me back to my competitive high-school self, and I’ve fallen in love with boxing over the last three years. I’ve had two fights already, and it’s something that’s really helped me stay focused on becoming the best version of myself.

Robinson, on the other hand, wanted to prove he's one of the best athletes in the world, irrespective of sports disciplines. A boxing fan his whole life, Robinson wanted to prove himself in the ultimate testing ground of combat sports.

I've been a fan of boxing my whole life. Me and my brother, we used to slap box and use boxing gloves in the backyard with my dad. So, it's nothing new, it's just real business now. I've played in front of thousands of people my whole life hooping, so just being able to step into a realm that I've never been in before is challenging for me, but it's also fun to try to see how far I really can go with this."