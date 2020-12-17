Jake Paul sued for assault after man claims he was beaten up at the YouTuber's party

Jake Paul is getting sued for an altercation that took place at his post-fight party a couple of weeks ago.

After defeating Nate Robinson, Jake Paul and friends threw a post-fight party that apparently ended with a bit of violence. According to recent legal reports brought to light by TMZ, a man named Gabriel Dos Santos was assaulted by the YouTube star and boxer.

The lawsuit is aimed towards Jake Paul's crew, who allegedly beat Dos Santos up after telling people to leave the party. Jake Paul himself is not named as the perpetrator of the attacks but is being sued for having oversight on his crew and possibly letting the incident happen.

Gabriel Dos Santos explained what happened to him and the injuries he sustained. According to Dos Santos, after getting attacked, he had a dislocated shoulder, a fractured cheek, and cuts along with bruises all over his head and face.

Jake Paul and his run-ins with the law

This incident isn't the only time that Jake Paul has found himself in some potential legal trouble. In August, Jake Paul was charged with misdemeanor trespassing when he found himself involved with looting a mall.

When protests and riots were erupting across the US over the summer, Jake Paul was caught on camera, potentially taking part in the trespassing and looting of a mall at night. Though he denied it, he was still charged.

Later, Jake Paul found himself in a situation where the FBI was raiding his home. Plenty of rumors swirled around the incident about why the FBI raids happened, but the most likely and prominent story is that they were follow up investigations into Jake Paul's Arizona mall looting incident.

Since then, Jake Paul kept his head down and trained for the Nate Robinson fight, who is a former NBA player. The fight, which was on the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card, ended well for Jake Paul, who put Nate Robinson down with a knockout, and now he's starting to gain more steam.

Jake Paul is officially 2-0 in professional boxing, regardless of who he has faced so far. Now, he has continued to make waves in the media by calling Conor McGregor out for a boxing match.

Jake Paul has done plenty of trash talk so far and recently threw toilet paper at Dillon Danis, who is part of McGregor's camp.

Also, Logan Paul is set to fight Mayweather very soon, so Jake Paul getting a mega-fight of his own could be next.