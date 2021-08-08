Who is Connie Zastoupil? All about Quentin Tarantino's mother as he explains why he never shared a penny of his fortune with her 

In a recent podcast, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he had pledged not to share his fortune with his mother, Connie Zastoupil (AKA Connie McHugh). Only July 28, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)” director shed some light on his relationship with his mother on “The Moment with Brian Koppelman” podcast.

Quentin shared:

“she was bitc**ng at me… about that…. and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That sh*t is over!’”

The Oscar-winning writer and director further added,

“I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

Who is Quentin Tarantino’s mother, Connie Zastoupil (Connie McHugh)?

Quentin Tarantino, whose 13 films have grossed over $2 billion worldwide, was born to Connie McHugh and actor and producer Tony Tarantino. The actor was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 27, 1963.

Connie is reportedly of Cherokee and Irish ancestry and had a very short marriage to Tony Tarantino. She moved back to her parents’ place (in Knoxville) after her divorce and reportedly giving birth to Quentin at 16.

Tarantino’s mother is expected to be around 75-years old, while his father, Tony, is 81-years old. In 1966, when Quentin Tarantino was a toddler of three or four, Connie shifted back to Los Angeles with him. She married musician Curtis Zastoupil in LA, who allegedly “encouraged Quentin’s love for movies.”

After Connie divorced Zastoupil, Tarantino was sent to his grandparent’s house in Tennessee. According to BodyHeightWeight, Connie Zastoupil (McHugh) was likely born on September 3, 1946. While not much is known about her life now, Quentin Tarantino still refers to her in the present tense, insinuating that Connie is still alive.

In “Billions” showrunner Brian Koppelman’s podcast, the “Pulp Fiction” director stated:

“When she (his mother, Connie) said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, ‘OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see a penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Connie revealed that:

“He (Quentin) wrote me sad Mother’s Day stories. He’d always kill me and tell me how bad he felt about that...It was enough to bring a tear to a mother’s eye.”

Furthermore, in Quentin’s biographical book by Jami Bernard, “Quentin Tarantino: The Man and His Movies,” Connie was quoted saying:

“Quentin would have you believe he was raised by wolves.”

