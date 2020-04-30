WWE News - Becky Lynch to be on the season premiere of 'Billions' on Showtime

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is, arguably, one of the most popular stars in WWE right now - if not the most popular. That fandom even extends to producers of high-profile "prestige" TV programs. In this case, it's Brian Koppelman, who created and runs the popular Showtime series "Billions".

Now that fandom has turned into a guest role for The Man on that very show.

During a watch party for the show a year ago, Koppelman explained how a character in the show named Bruno - an Italian pizzeria owner, appropriately enough - was inspired by WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. He would then go on to explain that, despite his love of wrestling, there so far were no plans to have any wrestlers actually appear on the show.

That's when the host pointed out the Becky Lynch t-shirt that Brian was wearing on stage.

.@briankoppelman, co-creator of @SHO_Billions, wears a @BeckyLynchWWE shirt at the @Xfinity #Billions watch party, says The Man has a standing invitation to appear on a future episode pic.twitter.com/YoT8DsQU7w — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 6, 2019

"The Man has an open invitation..." Koppelman announced. And The Man heard him.

Well, it turns out that neither Koppelman or Lynch were messing around. On today's episode of WWE's The Bump (a really fun show that's absolutely worth checking out, and I mean that sincerely), the 'Billions' showrunner called in to discuss Lynch's appearance on his show. The Man also chimed in, as well.

Becky Lynch is by no means a stranger to appearing on screen outside of WWE programming. In fact, she has a lot of acting experience, starting with her degree in the craft from the Dublin Institute of Technology. She had to take a number of years away from wrestling after suffering a sever head injury - time Becky used to work on her acting skills.

She's had a prominent role in the WWE Studios film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, also starring The Miz. She's performed stunts on the History Channel show Vikings during a 2013 episode - the show is notably filmed in Becky Lynch's home country of Ireland. She also has a voice over role in the upcoming animated feature Rumble (which also has an appearance by her fellow WWE 2K20 cover star Roman Reigns).

'Billions' will have its fifth season premiere on Sunday, May 3rd, on Showtime. As far as Becky's role goes, that's uncertain - it may just be a small cameo as herself or she may be playing an actual role in the episode. We'll just have to wait and see next week what the answer is.