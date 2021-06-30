Watch: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino speaks to Joe Rogan about controversial Bruce Lee scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Making an appearance on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino stated his opinion on the Bruce Lee scene in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. The scene became the topic of controversy when the film was released.

Raising the topic during the podcast, Rogan pointed out that a lot of viewers thought Tarantino made Lee look bad in the film.

Also read: 5 times Joe Rogan lost it at his guests during a podcast

Tarantino then commented on the controversial portrayal:

"I'm a little hesitant to talk about this because I don't want this to be the only thing that people pull from the show...I can understand his [Bruce Lee's] daughter having a problem with it. It's her f-----g father, Alright? I get that. But anybody else, go s--- a d---!"

You can watch the video clip below:

Tarantino had shown Lee to be somewhat arrogant in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. In the movie, Lee's character challenges Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth to a fight. But this does not end well for the martial arts legend who gets smashed into a car by Booth.

People became angry at the scene, claiming it was an inaccurate portrayal of Lee, who is considered to be one of the greatest martial artists of all time.

You can watch the scene below:

Tarantino also went on to talk about Lee's disdain for American stuntmen:

"The stuntment hate Bruce [Lee] on The Green Hornet. Bruce had nothing but disrespect for stuntmen and he was always hitting them and they [the stuntmen] don't like that. It's unprofessional." said Quentin Tarantino.

Upon being asked by Rogan as to possibly why Bruce would have this attitude, the filmmaker revealed that the martial artist simply thought that the stuntmen were not good enough.

Quentin Tarantino has been making movies for nearly three decades. Some of his best works include Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Bruce Lee, a martial arts legend and a pop icon

Bruce Lee is considered to be one of the most influential people of the 20th century. Lee was a martial arts practitioner and invented Jeet Kune Do. He was also a big movie star with blockbuster films like Fist of Fury and Enter the Dragon to his name.

Also read: How would Bruce Lee have fared in MMA?

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Jack Cunningham