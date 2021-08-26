Who is Karl Glusman? All about Zoë Kravitz's ex-husband as their divorce gets finalized

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are now officially divorced. ET said the judgment for their divorce was filed in a New York court on August 23 before being entered into the records.

The 32-year-old star filed for divorce from Karl Glusman on December 23 after a year and a half of marriage. They got married in 2019 at Zoë Kravitz's father’s home in Paris. The ceremony was attended by well-known faces like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and more.

The Big Little Lies actress did not comment publicly about the split, but she started the new year by sharing a meme on her Instagram story about throwing out those who no longer serve her greatest and highest good.

The actress was even seen with Channing Tatum in between divorce proceedings, leading to rumors that they might be dating.

All about Zoë Kravitz’s ex-husband

Actor Karl Glusman. (Image via Getty Images)

Karl Glusman is a well-known actor and played the main role in Gaspar Noé’s controversial film, Love, in 2015. It was followed by two more films, The Neon Demon in 2016 and Nocturnal Animals in 2016.

Born in The Bronx, New York City, Glusman’s family shifted to Portland, Oregon, six months old. He did his schooling at Lake Oswego High School and later enrolled at Portland State University. He took acting courses in college and attended New York City’s William Esper Studio to become an actor.

He made his debut with a television commercial for Adidas. He then relocated to France and was cast by Gaspar Noé. The film premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and set a record of all the seats being sold out in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. After appearing in two more films in 2016, he was seen alongside Tom Hanks in Greyhound in 2020.

Karl Glusman started a relationship with Zoë Kravitz in 2016. The actress revealed in an interview in 2018 that she got engaged in the February month of the same year, and the couple tied the knot the next year. Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce in December 2020, and it has been finalized recently.

