Who are Zoe Kravitz's ex-boyfriends? Actress sparks dating rumors with Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum recently sparked dating rumors after they were spotted hanging out together on the streets of New York City. The pair were photographed as they stepped out for a casual stroll in the East Village area on Wednesday, 19 August 2021.

The duo were reportedly enjoying each other’s company as they shared a few laughs before Zoe Kravitz hopped on a bike behind Channing Tatum. According to Page Six, the 21 Jump Street star was riding a black BMX bike.

zoë kravitz and channing tatum out in nyc pic.twitter.com/kETPWrQPLf — best of zoë kravitz (@zoearchive) August 19, 2021

Zoe Kravitz was also photographed with her arms wrapped around Tatum as the pair enjoyed a quick bike ride together. Kravitz and Tatum were first linked after the former’s divorce earlier this year.

The pair are reportedly working on an upcoming project together. The film will be Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut and star Channing Tatum in the lead role.

A look into Zoe Kravitz's past relationships

American actress, singer and model, Zoe Kravitz (Image via Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz started her film career with the romantic comedy No Reservations in 2007. She rose to prominence with X Men: First Class and skyrocketed to fame with The Divergent Series. She went on to appear in more than 35 films and TV shows.

The 32-year-old has been linked to a few co-stars throughout her career. Her first public relationship was with her Birds of America co-star Ben Foster. The duo were reportedly seen together at Los Angeles International Airport in 2008 and then photographed on a few public dates.

Following her split from Foster, Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumors with Beware the Gonzo co-star Ezra Miller. They reportedly had a brief relationship and went on to reunite onscreen for the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2016.

Kravitz also had a brief rumored relationship with Michael Fassbender. The duo garnered attention for their 10-year age difference and reportedly split in 2011. That same year, Kravitz began dating Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley.

After two years of a publicized romance, the pair called it quits in 2013. Nearly three years later, Kravitz met Karl Glusman in a bar. The duo hit it off immediately and began dating shortly after.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2016. They also got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in May 2019. Unfortunately, the pair decided to part ways nearly 18 months after their marriage. They filed for divorce in January 2021.

Fans react to Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum dating rumors

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum recently took the internet by storm after they sparked new relationship rumors. The duo reportedly met on the set of their upcoming thriller film.

During an interview with Deadline, Zoe Kravitz shared:

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character. I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

In response, Channing Tatum mentioned he was shocked to be cast in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut:

“I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

The duo reportedly grew closer while working on their project. Around June, the Magic Mike star gushed that Kravitz made him change a personal fashion choice:

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore.”

Zoe Kravitz cheekily responded:

“I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.”

Following their recent outing, several fans took to Twitter to share their overwhelming reactions to Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s latest dating rumors:

Zoë Kravitz and Channing are dating!!!



Celebrities are really delivering on entertaining us this summer😭👏 pic.twitter.com/A0H9AXrw9n — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) August 19, 2021

I never thought I’d see the day Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum become a couple pic.twitter.com/o43Gzq9MMz — caden ᱬ | titans era (@yelenaswitch) August 19, 2021

Channing Tatum and Zoe kravitz look good together — 🪐 (@mercurystell) August 20, 2021

if Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are dating then sign me up to date them too! — kathy diveris (@kathydiveris) August 20, 2021

these photos are DERAILING MY DAY pic.twitter.com/3CwJCipilJ — kaitlyn (@kaitmcnab) August 19, 2021

cant believe channing tatum pulled zoe kravitz like is the world ending why is the universe working so hard against us — paris (@tkjoyners) August 20, 2021

channing tatum and zoe kravitz? omg? — ₐ☄︎ (@4B00G1E) August 20, 2021

I genuinely thought the photos of Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were taken from the set of a film set in the 90s. Good for them if they are dating — jonathan (@___blue999) August 20, 2021

Zoé kravitz dating Channing Tatum was NOT on my bingo card but they look FIRE? — Rai of Sunshine (@reallyrai) August 20, 2021

channing tatum and zoë kravitz...not what I expected today. pic.twitter.com/PvTNyu9WPZ — theminem (@waterisnotwet__) August 19, 2021

Zoë Kravitz and Channing are dating. He matches her sexy and edginess with this look. I'm here for it. https://t.co/YHa2Fa64Ih — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) August 19, 2021

losing my mind at the zoe kravitz and channing tatum pics pic.twitter.com/yVaqz8Yvzw — mr saxobeat (@babycamehomept2) August 20, 2021

the channing tatum and zoë kravitz bike riding photos pic.twitter.com/hT66KGAXQ7 — savannah olson ✨ (@notsavvie) August 20, 2021

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are really dating huh pic.twitter.com/M6h0tqP44K — annie 🌹Mourning Era (@yenmiIia) August 19, 2021

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum? That sounds hot. — georgia. (@AYM_HIGH) August 19, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum will address the speculations in the days to come. As of now, the actors have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors.

