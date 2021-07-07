Who is RMR? All about the rapper rumored to be dating Sharon Stone

American rapper RMR is reportedly dating Golden Globe winner Sharon Stone. The musician (25) and the actor (63) were seen hanging out around Los Angeles several times in the past few weeks.

The duo sparked romance rumors after commenting and liking each other’s posts on Instagram. They were also reportedly photographed together in nightclubs like The Highlight Room and Delilah.

Sources close to Sharon Stone told Page Six that the “Basic Instinct” actor is currently having a good time with RMR:

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer. They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there. They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together.”

Insiders say that RMR “respects Stone and thinks she is cool.” They also stated that the duo has formed a “unique friendship.”

The latest relationship rumors come years after Stone’s divorce from Phil Bronstein.

Stone and Bronstein married in 1998 but parted ways in 2004. The “Total Recall” actor was previously married to Michael Greenburg before finalizing their divorce in 1990.

Who is rapper RMR?

RMR, pronounced “Rumor,” is known for his unique music style - a combination of rap, hip-hop and country elements. He is also recognized as the “masked rapper” for wearing a balaclava to maintain his professional anonymity.

The mysterious rapper was born in Atlanta, Georgia and is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

RMR rose to fame after releasing his independent song “Rascal,” which amassed millions of views on YouTube. This was followed by his debut single “Dealer” and its remixed version, featuring Future and Lil Baby.

In April 2020, RMR signed with Warner Records and Cmnty Records. The same year, he dropped his debut EP, “Drug Dealing is a Lost Art.” The 25-year-old collaborated with popular rappers like Young Thug and Westside Gunn for his extended play album.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, RMR talked about his style of music and said:

“Music is music. A lot of music comes from a certain background. So the whole reclaiming thing, I don't think it was ever lost. I don't feel like hip-hop is ever lost from where it comes from. I don't think country was ever lost from where it comes from. Different people just are going to do different music, or different people are just going to come in and do music.”

He also opened up about his future goals and aspirations:

“I feel like I've made it when, I don't want to say when there are copies of me, but when there's a major influence. When there's a major influence of the kind of music that I do on other artists, because I'm not going to call it biting and I'm not going to feel a certain way about it because it's part of it.”

RMR was previously a member of Warner Records’ “A View from the Front Line,” a panel discussion that featured music artists who took part in George Floyd protests.

In November 2020, the singer released “4th Qtr Medley,” a three-part music series that featured reworked songs of Drake, The Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox Twenty.

Earlier this year, RMR announced his debut album “Hotel” and released the first single called “Her Honeymoon.” He also released a second single called “Vibes” in May.

The rapper mostly keeps his private life out of the public eye. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of his rumored relationship with Sharon Stone.

