Who is Louis Diame? All about Issa Rae's husband as couple wed in private

Issa Rae tied the knot with fiance Louis Diame in an intimate wedding ceremony over the weekend. The private wedding reportedly took place in the South of France in the presence of family members and close friends.

The actress surprised the world after officially confirming the news of her marriage on social media. Issa Rae took to Instagram to share a series of images from her wedding ceremony. The 36-year-old wrote:

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

Issa Rae’s wedding to entrepreneur Louis Diame left fans completely surprised. The 'Insecure' star has always kept her private life out of the public eye.

She sparked engagement rumors for the first time after being spotted with a diamond ring during a magazine photoshoot in 2019. However, Issa Rae quickly denied the rumors and continued to maintain silence about her love life.

What is Louis Diame's net worth? Exploring Issa Rae's husband's fortune

Issa Rae's husband Louis Diame is reportedly a Senegalese businessman. He is reportedly in his mid-30s and runs a successful entrepreneurship venture in his hometown.

Not much is known about Louis Diame as he mostly stays out of the limelight. Almost all of his social media accounts are set to private.

According to Aussie Celebs, the businessman has an approximate net worth of $100 thousand to $1 million, as of 2020. Louis Diame came under the spotlight after being linked to Issa Rae.

Issa Rae and Louis Diame (image via Getty Images)

The duo appeared at several red carpet events together but never confirmed or denied the romance rumors. The couple first appeared together at Insecure’s premiere after-party in 2016.

The following year, they attended the Golden Globes after-party and the Essence’s Black Woman at the Hollywood Awards. In 2019, Issa Rae spoke to Bustle about keeping her relationship under wraps:

“I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago. And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn’t know, comment on an old picture and be like, ‘See.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ And then, from that point forward, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never acknowledging anything’”

Following several speculations regarding Issa Rae’s engagement, her HBO co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed the news in 2019. Fans have often speculated that Issa Rae and Louis Diame have been together for nearly a decade.

However, the 'Hate U Give' actress never mentioned Louis Diame's name during her interviews before officially getting married to the latter this year.

